Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (OTCQB: BKUCF), Advanced Exploration Uranium/Vanadium District in Argentina, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Niko Cacos will be presenting on November 5th at 12:pm ET Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit:

https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production. The Company follows international best practices in exploration, with a focus on respect for the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work.

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services