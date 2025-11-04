Locust Valley, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") today announced continued progress on its Corporate Digital Asset Treasury diversification initiative (the "Initiative") in collaboration with More Money Ltd. ("More Money"), advancing to the next phase of treasury development and active digital asset management. This expansion reflects the Company's ongoing strategy to integrate digital assets into a disciplined, long-term framework that supports financial diversification and value creation for corporate treasury purposes only and not as an investment offering to the public, all as initially disclosed to the market on August 11, 2025.

Emil Assentato, CEO of Two Hands, commented: "The timing of the Initiative reflects a deliberate strategy. Over the past year, the digital asset sector of the worldwide economy has entered a new maturity phase marked by increased and beneficial regulatory clarity, improving infrastructure, and growing integration with traditional financial systems. Major institutions, asset managers, and corporations have begun incorporating digital assets into treasury, investment, and payment frameworks. This convergence of technological innovation and financial normalization has created an environment where disciplined, long-term treasury participation can capture meaningful strategic advantage."

Mr. Assentato continued: "The Two Hands Digital Asset Treasury Initiative is structured to capitalize on this inflection point through active management of key digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and select blockchain projects positioned within AI, infrastructure, and decentralized finance (DeFi). The Initiative emphasizes strategic accumulation, risk-managed yield opportunities, and risk-adjusted exposure across leading blockchain ecosystems."

The Company further announces that, under the direction of More Money, the Digital Asset Treasury Initiative framework incorporates AI-supported analytics and on-chain strategy execution to optimize performance and manage exposure across evolving market cycles. More Money will exclusively act in a consulting capacity to the Company and will not provide investment advisory services to the public. The Initiative is structured to ensure transparency, liquidity, and sustainable growth through diversified participation in both established and emerging areas of the worldwide digital economy.

It is anticipated that the Initiative will continue Two Hands's evolution into a digital corporate treasury management provider all while digital assets gain broader acceptance as a strategic financial category. Through the Initiative, Two Hands aims to strengthen its balance sheet flexibility, hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty, and position itself in modern financial innovation.

The Company believes current timing, identified by technological acceleration, improving market and regulatory fundamentals, and renewed investor confidence, provides a strategic window for disciplined accumulation and structured portfolio expansion.

Further updates regarding treasury asset allocation, custodial arrangements, and performance reporting will be provided in subsequent quarters all in compliance and accordance with applicable securities disclosure requirements.

The Company today also announced that it has filed and is in the process of arranging for delivery of the definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") and related proxy materials for the annual general and special meeting (the "Company Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of the Company (the "Shareholders"), to be held on November 20, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of Dentons Canada LLP, 77 King Street West, Suite 400 Toronto, ON M5K 0A12.

At the Company Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider, among other things, and, if deemed advisable, pass an ordinary resolution approving the Change of Business (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE")) of the Company, all as more particularly set out in the Proxy Statement.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 14, 2025, are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Company Meeting. Shareholders are urged to vote before the proxy deadline. The Proxy Statement, the form of proxy, the voting instruction form, and the financial request card, as applicable, are being delivered to Shareholders in compliance with U.S. and Canadian securities laws. The Proxy Statement, the form of proxy, the voting instruction form and the financial statement request card are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Finally, the Company confirms that it is proceeding with its review of the unsolicited acquisition proposal received from GBT Technologies Inc. ("GBT Technologies"), as previously disclosed on September 19, 2025. Since that time, the Company has pursued positive and constructive communication with GBT Technologies as discussions progress. Two Hands remains committed to evaluating all opportunities that have the potential to enhance shareholder value and strengthen its strategic growth trajectory, and the Company will provide further updates as appropriate and in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. It does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document. No offering or sale of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the assessment by the Company's board of directors, and management, of a potential transaction involving GBT Technologies Inc. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and subsequent filings and reports made by the Company with the SEC from time to time which are available at www.sec.gov, and the final long-form prospectus dated April 21, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

On October 30, 2025, the Company filed a Proxy Statement with the SEC (the "Proxy Statement") relating to the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). On or about October 30, 2025, the Company began mailing to its shareholders the Proxy Statement, the accompanying proxy card, and the accompanying Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 14, 2025 (the "Annual Report"). The Company urges its shareholders to read the Proxy Statement and the accompanying annual report because those documents contain important information about the Company and the Annual Meeting. The Company files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. The Company's filings are available to the public over the internet at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Shareholders and investors may request a copy of any of these documents at no cost (other than an exhibit to the filing unless the Company has specifically incorporated that exhibit by reference into the filing), by contacting the Company at (516) 384-2577 or by writing to the Company at the following address:

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Annual Meeting under the rules of the SEC. Security holders may obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and direct and indirect interests (by security holdings or otherwise) of the Company's directors and executive officers in (i) the Annual Report, and (ii) the Proxy Statement. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTCID: TWOH) is a publicly traded company operating across the Canadian and U.S. markets, with a focus on the consumer non-cyclical sector. For over 15 years, the company has been active in the food retail and distribution services industry (SIC Code 7389), delivering quality products through efficient logistics and retail partnerships. Two Hands remains committed to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and long-term value creation.

Neither the CSE not Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More Money Ltd. is a private holding, investment, and management firm specializing in high-growth cryptocurrency opportunities. Combining strategic investing, active swing trading, and sophisticated analytics, the firm maximizes returns while maintaining disciplined risk management. More Money Ltd. leverages various AI tools and processes within its trading desk to deliver continuous growth, identify market patterns, optimize portfolio allocation, and intelligently respond to emerging trends.

