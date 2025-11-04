

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $377.36 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $119.04 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $1.073 billion from $876.40 million last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



