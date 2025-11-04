Safello Group AB: Safello's Atoma Studio and Global Ledger Services AG enter into referral partnership to enhance blockchain compliance reach

Stockholm, 4 November 2025 | Safello Group's subsidiary, Atoma Studio, the compliance software for digital finance, has entered a referral partnership with Global Ledger Services AG (Global Ledger), a Swiss blockchain analytics and visualization company based in Zug.

Under the agreement, both companies will refer customers seeking each other's services in the fields of blockchain data analysis, anti-money-laundering (AML) risk scoring, and market surveillance. The collaboration strengthens the go-to-market capabilities of both parties and supports their shared mission to enhance integrity, transparency, and automation across the digital-asset ecosystem.

Atoma Studio offers a modular compliance software for market surveillance under MiCA. Global Ledger specializes in blockchain visualization and AML risk analytics, helping institutions and regulators identify patterns and anomalies across on-chain data.

Through the referral partnership, Atoma Studio and Global Ledger will make it easier for companies in the crypto and blockchain space to access modern compliance and analytics tools, helping them meet regulatory standards more efficiently.

"We are excited to partner with Global Ledger for Atoma Studio, expanding the potential for our products. This partnership connects our technology with an exceptional analytics partner and broadens Atoma's sales potential," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Atoma Studio.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Atoma Studio and share a common vision of making blockchain data both transparent and compliant. Together, we can deliver greater value to clients navigating complex regulatory environments," says Andrii Lazorenko, Member of the Board of Directors at Global Ledger.

The agreement includes a mutual referral structure where each company receives a percentage-based referral fee on customer introductions resulting in new business, ensuring long-term collaboration and shared growth.

###

For more information, please contact

David Leeb, Chief Marketing Officer, at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser

Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.