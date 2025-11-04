Yiren Digital CFO Highlights Company's AI Transformation and Next-Generation Fintech Strategy

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mr. William Hui, delivered a keynote presentation at the Hong Kong Fintech Week on November 3, 2025. The presentation outlined the Company's artificial intelligence (AI) transformation strategy, spotlighting its proprietary large language model, Zhiyu LLM, and its new agentic platform, "Magicube," as central to shaping the next generation of fintech innovation.

During the address, Mr. Hui highlighted that the Company has established a strong foundation for AI development and delivered monetary benefits, supported by deep in-house talent, high-performance computing infrastructure, and extensive proprietary datasets accumulated from serving millions of consumers across Asia. These capabilities enable the Company to integrate AI across the full value chain of its financial services operations-from origination and risk decisioning to ongoing capital deployment and customer lifecycle management.

Mr. Hui detailed the Company's proprietary large language model, Zhiyu LLM, which has demonstrated strong performance in multi-language understanding and context analytics. The model has been deployed in Yiren Digital's operations platform to enhance risk screening, streamline compliance workflows, automate customer service interactions, and accelerate client onboarding. Its application has resulted in meaningful improvement in operational efficiency and decision accuracy.

Mr. Hui also introduced the Company's agentic AI platform, "Magicube," which coordinates multiple specialized AI agents to autonomously collaborate on complex business functions, including sales, capital planning, and risk oversight. The platform allows AI agents to make dynamic decisions, monitor performance outcomes, and continuously adapt in real time. Magicube is designed as a scalable architecture capable of supporting both the Company's existing lending business and potential expansion into new financial service verticals and other industry use cases.

"We believe that AI is reshaping the competitive frontier of financial services," said Mr. Hui. "With Zhiyu and Magicube, we are not only enhancing the efficiency and resilience of our current business, but also laying the foundation for AI-native business models that extend well beyond traditional lending. Our goal is to build intelligent, scalable systems that will drive long-term value."

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading fintech company specializing in digital consumer lending, insurance, and financial technology innovation across China and Southeast Asia. The Company leverages advanced artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance customer experience, optimize capital efficiency, and expand financial inclusion. With the recent launch of its Magicube Agent Platform and its strategic entry into digital asset business, Yiren Digital is building a new growth engine to become an AI-powered and blockchain-enabled global fintech leader. For more information, please visit https://ir.yiren.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Yiren Digital