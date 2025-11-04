Patria Investments Limited: Patria Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Results

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) reported today its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The full detailed presentation of Patria's third quarter 2025 results can be accessed on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at https://ir.patria.com/.

Alex Saigh, Patria's CEO, said: "This quarter we celebrate an important milestone for Patria as our Assets under Management exceeded US$50 billion, over 3.5x higher than our AUM at the time of our IPO in 2021. We could not have achieved this milestone without the hard work and dedication of our team and, most importantly, the trust our clients have placed in us. With over US$1.5 billion raised in the third quarter and US$6 billion year to date, our growth momentum continues, and we are well on track to exceed the high-end of our full year fundraising target of US$6.6 billion. Our growth is further illustrated by the US$46.9 million of Distributable Earnings we generated in the third quarter, or US$0.30 per share, up a robust 22% sequentially and 31% year over year, driven mainly by very strong FRE per share growth of 8% sequentially and 19% year over year. As we enter the fourth quarter, we grow even more confident in our ability to deliver the targets we set for 2025, and our 2026 and 2027 objectives, as we look forward to the continued evolution of our business and our next stage of growth."

Financial Highlights (reported in $ USD)

IFRS results included $22.5 million of net income attributable to Patria in Q3 2025. Patria generated Fee Related Earnings of $49.5 million in Q3 2025, up 22% from $40.6 million in Q3 2024, with an FRE margin of 58.5%. Distributable Earnings were $46.9 million for Q3 2025, or $0.30 per share, up 31% from $0.23 in Q3 2024.

Dividends

Patria declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on November 14th, 2025. This dividend will be paid on December 12th, 2025.

Conference Call

Patria will host its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call via public webcast on November 4th, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register and join, please use the following link:

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the Shareholders section of Patria's website at https://ir.patria.com/ shortly after the call's completion.

About Patria

Patria is a global alternative asset management firm focused on the mid-market segment, specializing in resilient sectors across select regions. We are a leading asset manager in Latin America and have a strong presence in Europe through our extensive network of General Partners relationships. Our on-the-ground presence combines investment leaders, sector experts, company managers, and strategic relationships, allowing us to identify compelling investment opportunities accessible only to those with local proficiency. With 37 years of experience and over $51 billion in assets under management, we believe we consistently deliver attractive returns through long-term investments, while promoting inclusive and sustainable development in the regions where we operate. Further information is available at www.patria.com.



Asset Classes: Infrastructure, Credit, Real Estate, Private Equity, Solutions (GPMS), and Public Equities

Main sectors: Agribusiness, Power & Energy, Healthcare, Logistics & Transportations, Food & Beverage and Digital & Tech Services

Investment Regions: Latin America, Europe and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

