LGI Homes, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

"We are pleased with our third quarter results, which met our stated guidance and reflect the disciplined execution of our teams as we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives," said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

"During the quarter, we closed 1,107 homes, including 42 currently and previously leased homes, generated $396.6 million in revenue, and delivered gross and adjusted gross margins within our guidance range. Our teams remained focused on driving leads, managing inventory, and executing on sales initiatives that directly contributed an 8.1% year-over-year increase and 43.9% sequential increase in net orders. As a result, we ended the third quarter with 1,305 homes in backlog, up 19.9% compared to the same period last year and 61.5% sequentially. These results reflect the early impact of our strategic initiatives and position us for a strong finish to the year."

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we expect to close between 1,300 and 1,500 homes," Mr. Lipar continued. "We remain focused on affordability and meeting buyers at a monthly payment where they are able and willing to transact. We expect our average sales price in the fourth quarter to range between $365,000 and $375,000. Gross margin is expected to range between 21% and 22% and adjusted gross margin between 24% and 25%. Finally, SG&A expense is expected to range between 15% and 16%."

Mr. Lipar concluded, "As we enter the final stretch of the year, we are encouraged by the momentum built in the third quarter and remain confident in our strategy and optimistic about the long-term outlook for the housing market. The persistent shortage of entry-level homes and favorable demographic trends continue to support demand for the attainable housing solutions LGI provides. With a strong land position, disciplined strategy, and a growing backlog, we are well-positioned to navigate the current environment and drive long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Home sales revenues of $396.6 million

Home closings of 1,065

Average sales price per home closed of $372,424

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 21.5%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 24.5%

Net income before income taxes of $26.7 million

Net income of $19.7 million or $0.85 basic EPS and $0.85 diluted EPS





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Highlights

Home sales revenues of $1.2 billion

Home closings of 3,384

Average sales price per home closed of $363,929

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues of 21.9%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues of 24.6%

Net income before income taxes of $74.5 million

Net income of $55.2 million or $2.38 basic EPS and $2.37 diluted EPS

Active selling communities at September 30, 2025 of 141

Total owned and controlled lots at September 30, 2025 of 62,564

Ending backlog at September 30, 2025 of 1,305 homes valued at $498.7 million





Please see "Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity of $429.9 million at September 30, 2025, including cash and cash equivalents of $62.0 million and $367.9 million of availability under the Company's revolving credit facility

Net debt to capital ratio (non-GAAP) of 44.8% at September 30, 2025





Please see "Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of net debt to capital ratio (a non-GAAP measure) to debt to capital ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release and the assumptions noted below, the Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company expects:

Home closings between 1,300 and 1,500

Active selling communities at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025 of approximately 145

Average sales price per home closed between $365,000 and $375,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 21.0% and 22.0%, adjusted for estimated capitalized interest and estimated purchase accounting of approximately 3.0%, which results in Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 24.0% and 25.0%

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 15.0% and 16.0%

Effective tax rate of approximately 26.0%





This outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the fourth quarter of 2025 are similar to those experienced to date in 2025 and that the average sales price per home closed, construction costs, availability of land and land development costs for the full fourth quarter of 2025 are consistent with the Company's recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development and home construction are similar to those currently in place and does not take into account any additional changes to U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products.

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)



September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,979 $ 53,197 Accounts receivable 21,239 28,717 Real estate inventory 3,646,945 3,387,853 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 27,720 36,049 Property and equipment, net 101,550 57,038 Other assets 158,756 174,391 Deferred tax assets, net 9,624 9,271 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 4,039,831 $ 3,758,534 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 37,944 $ 33,271 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 171,086 207,317 Notes payable 1,751,427 1,480,718 Total liabilities 1,960,457 1,721,306 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,735,692 shares issued and 23,079,100 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 27,644,413 shares issued and 23,397,074 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 277 276 Additional paid-in capital 347,714 337,161 Retained earnings 2,141,018 2,085,787 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,656,592 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 4,247,339 shares as of December 31, 2024 (409,635 ) (385,996 ) Total equity 2,079,374 2,037,228 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,039,831 $ 3,758,534

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Home sales revenues $ 396,632 $ 651,854 $ 1,231,537 $ 1,645,202 Cost of sales 311,520 488,362 962,104 1,239,425 Selling expenses 35,661 55,196 119,602 149,196 General and administrative 27,967 27,991 88,570 90,022 Operating income 21,484 80,305 61,261 166,559 Other income, net (5,217 ) (11,547 ) (13,204 ) (25,270 ) Net income before income taxes 26,701 91,852 74,465 191,829 Income tax provision 6,997 22,277 19,234 46,628 Net income $ 19,704 $ 69,575 $ 55,231 $ 145,201 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.85 $ 2.96 $ 2.38 $ 6.17 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 2.95 $ 2.37 $ 6.15 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,056,904 23,500,349 23,223,736 23,540,620 Diluted 23,149,005 23,579,592 23,289,280 23,611,906



Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rate and Ending Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2025 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 99,355 307 $ 323,632 45.0 2.3 45 Southeast 101,419 299 339,194 32.3 3.1 32 Northwest 49,408 109 453,284 14.7 2.5 14 West 91,699 203 451,719 25.7 2.6 25 Florida 54,751 147 372,456 24.3 2.0 25 Total $ 396,632 1,065 $ 372,424 142.0 2.5 141

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 As of September 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 164,439 509 $ 323,063 45.7 3.7 47 Southeast 155,205 466 333,058 27.3 5.7 29 Northwest 83,061 150 553,740 14.3 3.5 15 West 150,646 361 417,302 23.0 5.2 24 Florida 98,503 271 363,480 23.0 3.9 23 Total $ 651,854 1,757 $ 371,004 133.3 4.4 138



Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, and Average Monthly Absorption Rate by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly Absorption Rate Central $ 313,487 997 $ 314,430 47.8 2.3 Southeast 353,211 1,067 331,032 31.8 3.7 Northwest 137,132 274 500,482 15.8 1.9 West 258,994 592 437,490 25.3 2.6 Florida 168,713 454 371,615 24.6 2.1 Total $ 1,231,537 3,384 $ 363,929 145.3 2.6

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Reportable Segment Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly Absorption Rate Central $ 441,609 1,363 $ 323,998 43.8 3.5 Southeast 407,068 1,231 330,681 26.2 5.2 Northwest 187,253 344 544,340 13.6 2.8 West 351,880 848 414,953 20.7 4.6 Florida 257,392 709 363,035 21.8 3.6 Total $ 1,645,202 4,495 $ 366,007 126.1 4.0



Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and (ii) the Company's owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of September 30, 2025.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2025 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 997 19,299 715 20,014 Southeast 1,067 13,689 2,666 16,355 Northwest 274 6,064 1,223 7,287 West 592 8,745 3,530 12,275 Florida 454 5,351 1,282 6,633 Total 3,384 53,148 9,416 62,564

(1) Of the 53,148 owned lots as of September 30, 2025, 36,316 were raw/under development lots and 16,832 were finished lots. Finished lots included 2,801 completed homes, including information centers, and 895 homes in progress.



Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company's net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Nine Months Ended September 30, Backlog Data 2025 (4) 2024 (5) Net orders (1) 4,098 4,993 Cancellation rate (2) 28.1 % 21.6 % Ending backlog - homes (3) 1,305 1,088 Ending backlog - value (3) $ 498,713 $ 417,798

(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.

(2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.

(3) Ending backlog consists of retail homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts with varying terms. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.

(4) As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 60 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.

(5) As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 212 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.



Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of the Company's operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company's performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Home sales revenues $ 396,632 $ 651,854 $ 1,231,537 $ 1,645,202 Cost of sales 311,520 488,362 962,104 1,239,425 Gross margin 85,112 163,492 269,433 405,777 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 11,004 12,954 31,107 30,187 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 999 1,157 2,850 3,134 Adjusted gross margin $ 97,115 $ 177,603 $ 303,390 $ 439,098 Gross margin % (2) 21.5 % 25.1 % 21.9 % 24.7 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 24.5 % 27.2 % 24.6 % 26.7 %

(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.

(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.



Net Debt to Capital Ratio Reconciliation

Net debt to capital ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in understanding the leverage employed in the Company's operations and as an indicator of its ability to obtain financing. The Company defines net debt to capital ratio as net debt (which is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by net debt plus total equity. Management believes that the presentation of net debt to capital ratio provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial leverage and its ability to meet long-term obligations. By excluding cash and cash equivalents from total debt, the ratio offers a clearer view of the Company's capital structure and financial flexibility. Management uses this metric to monitor the Company's capital efficiency and to evaluate the effectiveness of its capital management strategies over time. Other companies may define this measure differently and, as a result, the Company's measure of net debt to capital ratio may not be directly comparable to the measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net debt to capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) to debt to capital ratio, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total debt (Notes payable) $ 1,751,427 $ 1,480,718 Total equity 2,079,374 2,037,228 Total capital 3,830,801 3,517,946 Debt to capital ratio 45.7 % 42.1 % Total debt (Notes payable) 1,751,427 1,480,718 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 61,979 53,197 Net debt 1,689,448 1,427,521 Total equity 2,079,374 2,037,228 Total net capital $ 3,768,822 $ 3,464,749 Net debt to capital ratio (1) 44.8 % 41.2 %

(1) Net debt to capital ratio is calculated as net debt (which is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents) divided by net debt plus total equity.