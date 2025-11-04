CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Denny's Corporation (DENN) - up 49% at $6.16
- Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - up 25% at $2.55
- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD) - up 22% at $19.35
- Upwork Inc. (UPWK) - up 19% at $18.60
- Kforce Inc. (KFRC) - up 12% at $27.50
- Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) - up 12% at $11.91
- Innovex International, Inc. (INVX) - up 10% at $22.62
- Sanmina Corporation (SANM) - up 9% at $154.03
- Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) - up 8% at $72.69
- OTG Acquisition Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (OTGA) - up 7% at $10.77
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Tuesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - down 40% at $14.44
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) - down 32% at $2.81
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) - down 29% at $16.05
- Insperity, Inc. (NSP) - down 27% at $32.50
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) - down 22% at $3.08
- Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) - down 20% at $11.11
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) - down 18% at $10.03
- Diginex Limited (DGNX) - down 17% at $19.51
- Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) - down 16% at $10.58
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) - down 15% at $3.24
