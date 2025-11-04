AC Immune SA: AC Immune Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update

AC Immune Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update
- Sharpened investment focus on high-value assets, including three Phase 2 active immunotherapy programs and small molecule programs targeting NLRP3, Tau and a-syn
- Cash resources of CHF 108.5 million as of September 30, 2025, provide funding to the end of Q3 2027 excluding any income from potential milestones
- Peer-reviewed papers covering groundbreaking results including clinical data on ACI-35.030 (JNJ-64042056) published in eBioMedicine and preclinical data on first-in-class PET tracers for imaging TDP-43 pathology published in Nature Communications
- IND/CTA filing for small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor ACI-19764 and the start of IND-enabling studies for Morphomer-Tau aggregation inhibitor both expected by year-end
Lausanne, Switzerland, November 4, 2025 -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a corporate update.
Dr. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: "We have sharpened our investment focus on our most valuable assets following a strategic review. Our pipeline assets have the potential to transform treatment and enable prevention of neurodegenerative disease. Our active immunotherapies for precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases continue to make strong progress through Phase 2 development in Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. These are complemented by novel small-molecule therapeutics targeting intracellular mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases. Importantly, our recent pipeline prioritization has extended our cash runway to the end of Q3 2027, without including anticipated milestone payments from our existing collaborations or potential payments from new business development deals.
"We are now moving towards multiple value-inflection points. Further interim results from Part 1 of the VacSYn trial of ACI-7104.056, our wholly owned anti-alpha-synuclein active immunotherapy for Parkinson's disease, are expected this quarter. Our two partnered active immunotherapy programs are continuing to progress according to plan. We also published data in The Lancet's eBioMedicine on ACI-35.030 (JNJ-64042056) with the first clinical demonstration that our SupraAntigen® platform generates highly differentiated active immunotherapies compared with other approaches, even with the same peptide sequence. This technology also powers our ACI-24.060 anti-Abeta active immunotherapy program, for which additional results are expected in H1 next year."
Q3 2025 and Subsequent Highlights:
- Following a strategic review by executive management, the Company sharpened its focused investment on its most important assets.
- These include its three clinical-stage active immunotherapy programs, two of which are in ongoing pharma collaborations, and its most promising small molecule programs targeting NLRP3, Tau and a-synuclein.
- As a result, the Company has reduced its workforce by around 30% and extended its cash for operations to the end of Q3 2027.
- AC Immune groundbreaking research results published in peer-reviewed journals including:
- the clinical results from the completed Phase 1b/2a trial of active immunotherapy ACI-35.030's (JNJ-2056) partnered with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, in eBioMedicine.
- preclinical research demonstrating the in vivo activity of a vectorized (AAV9) anti-TDP-43 monoclonal antibody in a model of ALS/FTD, in Molecular Therapy.
- first-in-class positron emission tomography (PET) tracers for imaging TDP-43 pathology in the brain, including ACI-19626, that could enable a precision medicine approach to neurodegenerative diseases which are currently difficult to diagnose, in Nature Communications.
- Appointed Prof. Catherine Mummery, a deeply experienced neurologist and expert in dementia clinical trials, as a member and Chair of its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB).
Anticipated 2025 Milestones
|Program
|Milestone
|Expected in
|ACI-7104.056
anti-a-syn active immunotherapy
|Further interim results from Part 1 of Phase 2 VacSYn trial in PD, including pharmacodynamics and biomarkers
|Q4 2025
|ACI-24.060
anti-Abeta active immunotherapy
|ABATE Phase 2 trial reaches 12-month treatment timepoint in the AD3 cohort by year end (with interim results reported thereafter)
|Q4 2025
|ACI-19764
Small molecule NLRP3 inhibitor
|IND/CTA filing
|Q4 2025
|Morphomer-Tau aggregation inhibitors
|Lead declaration and initiation of IND-enabling studies
|Q4 2025
|Morphomer a-syn aggregation inhibitor
|Lead declaration
|Q4 2025
|TDP-43-PET tracer
|Initial Phase 1 readout in genetic frontotemporal dementia (FTD)
|Q4 2025
|ACI-15916
a-syn-PET tracer
|Phase 1 readout in Parkinson's disease (PD)
|Q4 2025
Analysis of Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025
- Cash position: The Company had total cash resources of CHF 108.5 million (CHF 165.5 million as of December 31, 2024), composed of CHF 27.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and CHF 80.7 million in short-term financial assets. The Company's cash balance is expected to provide sufficient capital resources to the end of Q3 2027, excluding potential milestone payments.
- R&D expenditures: R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were CHF 13.1 million, compared with CHF 14.5 million for the comparable period in 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower spend associated with the ACI-24.060 ABATE study during the period, as well as lower expenses incurred on ACI-7104.056. These reductions were offset by higher costs in our NLRP3 inhibitor program (ACI-19764).
- G&A expenditures: G&A expenses in the period were CHF 3.6 million, compared with CHF 3.8 million for the comparable period in 2024.
- Restructuring expenses: Expenses recognized as a result of the restructuring were CHF 0.5 million compared to nil for the comparable period in 2024. These expenses include CHF 2.1 million of termination benefits, offset by a CHF 1.8 million gain on curtailment in the defined benefit pension liability.
- Financial result: The financial result, net was a CHF 0.3 million gain for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a CHF 1.8 million loss for the comparable period in 2024. This change was primarily driven by increased stability in foreign currency exchange differences in CHF versus foreign currencies, predominantly the U.S. Dollar.
- IFRS loss for the period: The Company reported a net loss after taxes of CHF 15.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with a net income of CHF 5.5 million for the comparable period in 2024. The change period over period derives primarily from the recognition of a CHF 24.6 million milestone in Q3 2024 under the collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.
SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, EU, GB, JP, KR, NO, RU and SG.
Forward looking statements
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In CHF thousands)
|As of
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|2,208
|2,651
|Right-of-use assets
|4,653
|5,437
|Intangible asset
|50,416
|50,416
|Long-term financial assets
|584
|415
|Total non-current assets
|57,861
|58,919
|Current assets
|Prepaid expenses
|3,294
|4,302
|Accrued income
|402
|1,099
|Other current receivables
|1,582
|1,104
|Short-term financial assets
|80,727
|129,214
|Cash and cash equivalents
|27,741
|36,275
|Total current assets
|113,746
|171,994
|Total assets
|171,607
|230,913
|Shareholders' equity and liabilities
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|2,240
|2,226
|Share premium
|480,170
|478,506
|Treasury shares
|(218)
|(218)
|Currency translation differences
|3
|(5)
|Accumulated losses
|(419,751)
|(368,239)
|Total shareholders' equity
|62,444
|112,270
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term deferred contract revenue
|2,700
|4,560
|Long-term lease liabilities
|3,616
|4,401
|Net employee defined benefit liabilities
|4,561
|8,844
|Total non-current liabilities
|10,877
|17,805
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|1,566
|2,658
|Accrued expenses
|11,993
|12,098
|Short-term deferred contract revenue
|83,682
|85,056
|Short-term lease liabilities
|1,045
|1,026
|Total current liabilities
|98,286
|100,838
|Total liabilities
|109,163
|118,643
|Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
|171,607
|230,913
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
(In CHF thousands, except for per-share data)
|For the Three Months
|For the Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|Contract revenue
|939
|25,485
|3,235
|26,172
|Total revenue
|939
|25,485
|3,235
|26,172
|Operating expenses
|Research & development expenses
|(13,071)
|(14,482)
|(45,813)
|(46,785)
|General & administrative expenses
|(3,567)
|(3,753)
|(11,900)
|(13,275)
|Other operating income/(expense), net
|-
|19
|21
|128
|Restructuring expenses, net
|(467)
|-
|(467)
|-
|Total operating expenses
|(17,105)
|(18,216)
|(58,159)
|(59,932)
|Operating income/(loss)
|(16,166)
|7,269
|(54,924)
|(33,760)
|Financial income
|366
|939
|1,512
|2,307
|Financial expense
|(46)
|(33)
|(149)
|(103)
|Exchange differences
|(12)
|(2,672)
|(2,513)
|(3,563)
|Finance result, net
|308
|(1,766)
|(1,150)
|(1,359)
|Income/(loss) before tax
|(15,858)
|5,503
|(56,074)
|(35,119)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Income/(loss) for the period
|(15,858)
|5,503
|(56,074)
|(35,119)
|Income/(loss) per share:
|Basic income/(loss) per share for the period attributable to equity holders
|(0.16)
|0.06
|(0.56)
|(0.35)
|Diluted income/(loss) for the period attributable to equity holders
|(0.16)
|0.05
|(0.56)
|(0.35)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
(In CHF thousands)
|For the Three Months
|For the Nine Months
|Ended September 30,
|Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Loss for the period
|(15,858)
|5,503
|(56,074)
|(35,119)
|Items that will be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Currency translation differences
|(1)
|11
|8
|27
|Items that will not to be reclassified to income or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):
|Remeasurement gains on defined-benefit plans (net of tax)
|2,741
|-
|2,741
|-
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|2,740
|11
|2,749
|27
|Total comprehensive loss, net of tax
|(13,118)
|5,514
|(53,325)
|(35,092)