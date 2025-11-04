Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.: QGold Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Scott R.G. Parsons

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF) ("QGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott R.G. Parsons, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo., FAusIMM, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Parsons currently serves as Vice President, Exploration at Alamos Gold Inc., a leading North American gold producer, and brings two decades of experience in mineral exploration and resource development to the QGold board.

"We are honoured to welcome Scott Parsons to the QGold Board," said Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO of QGold. "Scott's vast experience in exploration and his proven leadership at Alamos Gold will significantly strengthen our Board. His expertise and association with Alamos Gold will provide invaluable continuity and insight as we advance our recently acquired Quartz Mountain project and drive its exploration and development forward."

Mr. Parsons joined Alamos Gold in 2018 and was appointed Vice President, Exploration in 2020. In this role, he has overseen numerous exploration successes across Alamos' North American operations and exploration projects. Prior to Alamos, Mr. Parsons was Manager of Regional Exploration and Geoscience at TMAC Resources, where he led resource expansion and regional exploration programs at the Hope Bay Project in Nunavut.

Mr. Parsons holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Geology from Western University, and a Master of Business Administration from Athabasca University. He is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Ontario, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and serves as First Vice President and a member of the Board of Directors of the PDAC (Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada).

Mr. Parsons' appointment follows the resignation of Gregory Biniowsky. The board and management of QGold express their gratitude to Mr. Biniowsky for his efforts and contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "QGR", the OTCQB® market in the United States under "QGLDF", and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under "QX9G".

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of assets toward production with its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and its Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

