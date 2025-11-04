Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.11.2025
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
WKN: A2JPKD | ISIN: US47632P1012 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.11.25 | 19:27
3,370 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2025 14:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.: Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter on Wednesday, November 12, 2025

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended September 30, 2025, before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Phone: 888-506-0062 (domestic); 973-528-0011 (international)
Conference ID: 589743

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans), New Balance, G-III (which licenses brands such as DKNY and Nautica), Acushnet Holdings Corp (which owns the brand FootJoy), American Eagle, and Skechers. Jerash's existing production facilities in Jordan comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 6,000 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jlin@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jerash-holdings-to-report-financial-results-for-fiscal-2026-second-qua-1096518

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
