Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 exploration at the El Perdido Project is underway. The construction of a drill access road has commenced which will be followed by the installation of an exploration camp and completion of diamond drilling activities at the El Perdido porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system.

"The commencement of road construction at El Perdido is a significant milestone for Kobrea," commented James Hedalen, CEO. "This engineered and permitted road has been designed to safely and effectively access El Perdido, where we will be drilling the very first holes at the El Perdido porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system. We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who has enabled us to get to this point. The Company will provide details of the drill program in the coming weeks. Concurrent with road construction, field crews will commence target development activities at other porphyry prospects across the property."

El Perdido Prospect

The 6,878-hectare El Perdido Project is host to a porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system that has been defined at surface but has not seen any drilling to date (Figure 1). The porphyry target is characterized as a 2 x 2-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprint exhibiting classic porphyry alteration assemblages, anomalous copper-gold-molybdenum rock geochemistry, mapped quartz diorite porphyritic intrusions, extensive hydrothermal breccias and potassic alteration in an area that is otherwise dominated by phyllic alteration. The maiden diamond drilling program will test the center of the system at El Perdido where the highest density of quartz stockwork veining associated with a potassic alteration assemblage occurs and which has been intruded by a series of inter-mineral hydrothermal breccias.

Figure 1. Plan maps of the El Perdido porphyry system. A) Geological map showing extents of potassic and phyllic alteration. B) 2025 Reduced to Pole magnetics. C) 2025 ASTER data showing phyllic-clay alteration.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/273047_45f269d754af681c_001full.jpg

Investors Relations Agreement

Kobrea also announces that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 4, 2025 with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. DBA Capital Analytica ("Capital Analytica"), an arm's length party with respect to the Company, for an initial term of six months. Pursuant to the Agreement, Capital Analytica has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for an aggregate amount of $150,000. The services will include on-going capital markets and social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, dissemination of Company news releases, and corporate video dissemination. Capital Analytica's contact information is as follows: email: info@capitalanalytica.com, telephone: +1 778 882 4551, business address: 3786 Glen Oaks Dr., Nanaimo, BC V9T 6H2.

Jeff French is the principal of Capital Analytica and will be responsible for all services provided by Capital Analytica to the Company. Capital Analytica currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

