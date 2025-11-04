

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp (EXC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $875 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $707 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Exelon Corp reported adjusted earnings of $874 million or $0.86 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $6.705 billion from $6.154 billion last year.



Exelon Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $875 Mln. vs. $707 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $6.705 Bln vs. $6.154 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 - $2.74



