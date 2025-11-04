Norwegian People's Aid 18-Month Field Study from Ukraine Validates Safe Pro's SpotlightAI as High-ROI Solution for Government Demining Programs

World Bank Estimates $34.6 Billion Cost to Fully Demine Ukraine as 110 Million Landmines and Unexploded Ordnance Remain Buried Worldwide

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions and Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) today announced preliminary results from an 18-month field study validating the operational and financial impact of Safe Pro's SpotlightAI technology on humanitarian demining efforts in Ukraine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104274967/en/

Figure 1: Research data shows dramatic productivity improvements when utilizing SpotlightAI vs. existing NTS methodologies

The findings, presented at the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) 2025 GICHD Innovation Conference, demonstrated that Safe Pro's SpotlightAI AI-augmented drone imagery analysis improved demining survey productivity by 800+%, detected 550% more unexploded ordnance (UXO) and other explosive remnants of war (ERW) per hectare, significantly increasing accuracy while cutting survey costs by roughly 50% per hectare (1 Hectare 2.47 Acres)

Study Demonstrates 800+% Efficiency Gains in Demining Non-Technical Surveying (NTS)

At the GICHD event held in Luxembourg, Kyaw Lin Htut, Senior Advisor for Innovation at NPA and Dr. Jasper Baur, Lead Scientist and co-founder of the Company's Safe Pro AI subsidiary, jointly presented the study's preliminary findings in the "Remote Sensing in Survey: Challenges and Operational Efficiency" session.

The comprehensive study was conducted over an 18-month period and collected real-world usage and time reporting data from humanitarian demining personnel operating in Ukraine. The study measured the real-world operational efficiency impacts of AI-powered drone-based imagery analysis utilizing Safe Pro's SpotlightAITM computer vision technology in non-technical survey (NTS) operations, enabling government and humanitarian aid organizations to determine a more accurate return on investment (ROI) for their multimillion-dollar annual demining budgets. Data collected in the research demonstrated that the use of Safe Pro's SpotlightAITM can deliver an 800+% increase in productivity and greatly improved accuracy, speed and a significant reduction in costs, resulting in dramatic efficiency gains.

Key Findings

The Safe Pro/NPA study measured efficiencies and productivity of real-world operations in approximately 200 hectares (494 acres) -worth of surveying data, comparing NTS team performance utilizing SpotlightAITM against teams utilizing pre-existing methodologies and analyzing usage trends over an 18-month period.

Highlights of initial key findings on NTS productivity improvements include:

850% more confirmed hazardous areas (CHA) identified per hour per team when utilizing SpotlightAI TM

550% more potentially hazardous items identified per hour per team when utilizing SpotlightAI TM

Surveys using SpotlightAI TM were 570% more effective for defining Confirmed Hazardous Areas than without usage of SpotlightAI TM over a 12-month period

were 570% more effective for defining Confirmed Hazardous Areas than without usage of SpotlightAI over a 12-month period 300% faster survey speed per hour per team when utilizing SpotlightAI TM

Labor cost reduction of NTS by roughly 50% per hectare while improving accuracy and speed of survey

"The comprehensive data presented by NPA confirms the dramatic impact SpotlightAITM can have helping the nearly 60 countries contaminated with UXO return their land to productivity. Our novel approach leverages the power of AI and drones to protect lives and provide hope to millions who are denied access to their land. For years we have been working to maximize the ROI on the millions of dollars currently being invested into demining programs around the world by governments and humanitarian donors to restore land to productive use. We continue to work tirelessly alongside NPA and their on-the-ground teams to address the massive landmine and UXO crisis facing Ukraine and other countries around the globe," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group.

Commenting on the results, Kyaw Lin Htut, added, "It was an honor to present with Jasper at the GICHD Innovation 2025 conference on NPA's nearly 2-year collaboration with Safe Pro AI in Ukraine. The preliminary findings of our study suggest an outsized impact in increased person-hour efficiency of Non-Technical Survey when using SpotlightAITM to augment our imagery analysis of minefields in Ukraine."

Safe Pro's patented AI leverages years of real-world data to instantly detect small, hard-to-find explosive threats in aerial imagery and video. The technology converts raw data into rapidly shareable, high-resolution 2D and 3D maps, providing a novel and scalable approach to intelligence. Built on over 2.1 million drone images and utilized in demining operations in Ukraine, Safe Pro's AI image processing technology has already delivered over 38,000 detections and mapped over 10,900 hectares (26,923 acres). To view a video on Safe Pro's AI capability in the field, click here.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About Norwegian People's Aid (NPA)

Norwegian People's Aid (NPA) is a politically independent, membership-based organization dedicated to improving living conditions and creating a more democratic, just, and safe society. Established in 1939 as a humanitarian solidarity organization within the labor movement, NPA operates in over 30 countries worldwide. With a focus on mine action and disarmament, and humanitarian relief aid, the organization has made significant contributions to global peace and security. Committed to helping those in need, it continues to work toward its objective of building a better world for all.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104274967/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com

Corporate Communications:

IBN

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com