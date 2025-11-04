GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

New York, New York

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

London, UK

Presentation: Wednesday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. GMT

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

New York, New York

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events" section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) is the global leader in rare disease diagnosis, transforming the way medicine is practiced by making genomics the starting point for health, not the last resort. We bring together unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity the largest rare disease dataset built over 25 years from millions of genomic tests and deep clinical insights. This unparalleled foundation powers our ExomeDx and GenomeDx tests, giving clinicians the highest likelihood of delivering a timely, accurate diagnosis. GeneDx is shaping the future of healthcare by moving the standard of care from sick care to proactive healthcare. While our roots are in rare disease diagnosis, our commitment extends beyond growing with the families we serve as a trusted partner at every stage of life. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

