VSee Health Secures Three-Year Platform Services Agreement with the Region's Sole Level 1 Trauma Center and Academic Health System

Volume-based contract with no revenue ceiling covers virtual urgent care and behavioral health across more than 100 facilities; services commence January 1, 2026.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) has executed a three-year platform services agreement to deliver virtual urgent care and virtual behavioral health services to a leading non-profit academic health system. The contract is structured on a volume-based, invoice-only model with no upper limit on reimbursable services, enabling scalable revenue tied directly to utilization across the health system's network of more than 100 hospitals, outpatient centers, and affiliated sites.

The partner institution is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in its metropolitan region and the sole academic health system serving the area's largest population base. For confidentiality reasons, the health system is not named; however, it meets all of the following publicly verifiable criteria:

Operates in partnership with a top-tier college of medicine for over 50 years.

Designated as the #1 hospital in its metropolitan statistical area (U.S. News & World Report 2025-26).

Ranks in the top 50 U.S. hospitals in six clinical specialties (U.S. News & World Report 2025-26).

Named among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025 .

Member of the Vizient University Health System Consortium , benchmarking performance against the nation's leading academic medical centers.

Mission statement: "We Heal. We Teach. We Innovate. Care for Everyone, Every Day."

Services under the agreement begin January 1, 2026.

"This enterprise-scale deployment validates our platform's ability to integrate seamlessly with the most complex and prestigious health systems in the country," said Dr. Imo Aisiku, Co-CEO of VSee Health. "The open-ended volume structure and the partner's national stature position this agreement as a reference model that we expect will accelerate similar engagements with other top-tier academic and safety-net systems nationwide."

Strategic Implications

Unlimited Revenue Potential: Compensation scales directly with patient encounters; no fixed cap or minimum guarantee.

National Blueprint : The health system's size, clinical reputation, and academic affiliation create a demonstrable proof-of-concept for peer institutions facing identical pressures-rising ED volumes (projected 155+ million U.S. visits in 2026, per NRHA/CDC estimates) and behavioral-health access gaps.

Pathway to Replication: VSee Health anticipates this contract will serve as a template for additional multi-facility agreements with comparable Level 1/academic systems across multiple geographies.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States. Visit www.vseehealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

