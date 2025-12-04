VSee Health: VSee and Novant Health Urgent Care Share Blueprint for Scalable, Profitable Tele-Urgent Programs

VSee Health AI telehealth technology leader highlights client success and growing market momentum in virtual care

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), a leading provider of AI telehealth technology solutions, announces an upcoming webinar today with Novant Health Urgent Care , the largest urgent care provider in South Carolina. The event will focus on how healthcare organizations can design and scale high-return virtual urgent-care programs that combine operational efficiency with meaningful patient impact.

Hosted by Dr.?Milton?Chen, Co-CEO of VSee Health, and featuring guest speaker Natalie?Condé,?PA-C,?MMS, Director of Telemedicine of Novant Health Urgent Care, the discussion will draw on Novant?Health Urgent Care's extensive experience in telemedicine expansion and the lessons learned from building sustainable, system-wide virtual care operations.

Proven Collaboration and Measurable Impact

VSee's commitment to client-focused innovation is exemplified in its partnership with Novant?Health?Urgent?Care. Working closely with Novant?Health Urgent Care during its transition from Doctors?Care, VSee helped streamline clinic operations by enhancing and customizing digital intake forms to align with clinicians' workflows. The collaboration also included a full brand refresh-integrating new URLs, logos, and color themes seamlessly across both web and mobile platforms.

"VSee continues to expand its footprint among health systems seeking scalable, profitable virtual care," said Dr.?Milton?Chen, Co-CEO of?VSee Health. "Our mission is to help providers achieve better financial outcomes while improving patient experiences through secure, customizable digital platforms."

This engagement underscores how VSee supports urgent care providers as they expand telehealth services-driving consistent, branded patient experiences while improving administrative efficiency and financial outcomes.

Event Highlights

The live webinar will outline practical, financially focused strategies for sustaining tele-urgent programs, including:

Boosting telehealth ROI through optimized patient volumes, billing processes, and staffing models

Implementing scalable technology architectures that engage patients and enable fast service-line expansion

Leveraging AI and automation to enhance care delivery, particularly in rural or resource-constrained communities

Attendees will also gain insight into emerging trends expected to influence telehealth's growth trajectory, an industry projected to top $200?billion globally by?2030.

Registration

The webinar is free to attend. Register here .

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is an AI-powered telehealth technology and services company delivering digital health solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and enterprise partners globally. VSee holds a FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serves clients including NASA, HHS ASPR, McKesson, DaVita, and the country of Qatar. Visit vseehealth.com

Media Contact:

Anne Chang

VSee Health

media@vsee.com

Investor Contact:

Milton Chen

VSee Health

investor@vsee.com

