

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) lowered its earnings and adjusted guidance for the full-year 2025, reflecting higher production costs that it expects to adjust back to targeted levels during the fourth quarter.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.55 to $2.70 per share and adjusted earnings of approximately $4.55 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share and adjusted earnings of $4.65 per share.



On average, 15 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.69 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News