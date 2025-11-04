Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Signs $12 Million Annual Contract Increase, Extending Telecom Growth Momentum

Builds on October's approximately $15.34 million in monthly revenues; expansion focused on European deployment and partner led scaling

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX);(member, Russell 3000E) ("Nixxy" or the "Company") today announced it has executed a contract increase with Sky PLL Data Center OU, Estonia ("Sky PLL") to expand traffic by approximately $12,000,000 per year beginning January 2026. The agreement is expected to add approximately $1,000,000 in monthly revenue to Nixxy's telecommunications services business as it continues to scale across voice and SMS.

This expansion follows Nixxy's continued top-line progress, with October 2025 revenues of approximately $15,339,405, versus $14,084,059 in September 2025 (revenue figures are preliminary and unaudited.)

The contract increase is expected to provide an immediate revenue lift of roughly $1.0 million per month beginning January 2026, reinforcing momentum within Nixxy's telecom services segment while prioritizing an initial rollout for European clients in collaboration with its partners, including Sky PLL. By expanding network reach and edge capacity, the Company is laying the groundwork for higher-margin AI and data offerings planned for 2026, and through a partner-led strategy focused on onboarding additional carrier clients and international relationships, focused to drive durable, recurring revenue growth.

"Our October results reflect steady execution in our voice and SMS business," said Mike Schmidt, CEO of Nixxy. "This contract increase with Sky PLL strengthens our European presence and is aligned with our plan to grow high-quality, recurring telecom revenues. As we extend our edge footprint, we're positioning the Company to introduce higher-margin AI and data products in 2026, with partners who value reliability, scale, and speed."

Nixxy will continue to expand globally in collaboration with international partners, concentrating on incremental traffic onboarding, quality-of-service optimization, and increasing margins across voice and SMS routes. Also, the Company's edge infrastructure build-out is designed to enable the next phase of AI and data offerings on the Nixxy platform in 2026.

About Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) a technology company at the forefront of AI-powered business services, powering the next generation of intelligent services across telecom, healthcare, and enterprise markets. Anchored by its proprietary AI Infrastructure platform, Nixxy provides scalable, secure, and LLM-agnostic infrastructure for deploying private AI at scale. From global voice and messaging to AI-enhanced diagnostics, Nixxy delivers solutions where infrastructure, intelligence, and monetizable data converge. With a strategy focused on platform extensibility, data monetization, and data access models, Nixxy is building the foundation for the future of enterprise AI deployment and private data economy.

Filings and press releases can be found at http://www.nixxy.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information

Investor Contact: Nixxy, Inc.

Investor Relations Email: IR@nixxy.com

Phone: (877) 708-8868

