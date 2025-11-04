Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company has placed an order for a complete 100 tpd crush - grind - gravity - flotation - thicken and filter tailings mill to be delivered to the Mon Gold Mine site on the winter road in early 2026.

Dr. Dave Webb, President and CEO states, "This mill will be the first gold mill to be installed on the Yellowknife greenstone belt in over 80 years, other than the 100 tpd mill the current Company management ran in the 1990's at this mine site. This will be the only permitted and operating gold mine in the NWT. We are pleased to be bringing gold mining back to Yellowknife by reactivating this historic past producer, which is expected to bring benefits to the Territories, suppliers, First Nations, workers, and the regional community. Recent work at the Mon Mine has reopened underground workings and extended the main production ramp to the second level of the mine. Cross cuts have intersected the A-Zone 17 m below the historic stopes in both the east and west limbs. This will allow for a north and south stope to be developed on each limb, providing for four working areas. Development of the main ramp to a third level is planned to continue while at the same time the newly discovered DD zone will be assessed to determine if it will support stope development."

About the Company

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Mine, which extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/. The North Ramp has been reopened and has been extended to the target portion of the vein. The Company plans to develop stopes to feed a 100 tpd gravity-flotation mill.

Additional gold, silver and base metal targets occur on the property and will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine) (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023).

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

