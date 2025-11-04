New alliance combines Esker's AI automation with Numen's SAP consulting expertise to help enterprises migrate faster and build future-ready finance operations

Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced a new strategic partnership with Numen, a leading technology solutions company specializing in SAP digital transformation. The partnership will help enterprises across North and South America transform their finance and operations ecosystems as they prepare for the next wave of SAP modernization.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment as SAP phases out maintenance for ECC 6.0 between late 2025 and 2027. With only approximately one-third of enterprises having completed migrations to S/4HANA, thousands of organizations including 86.7% of Esker's SAP customers must work quickly to update their ERP environments and need trusted partners to guide that transition.

"Now is a pivotal moment for SAP-driven enterprises as they migrate to the next generation of cloud-based ERP platforms," said Ari Widlansky, managing director and U.S. chief operating officer at Esker. "Thousands of organizations are having to rethink their ERP environments right now. This partnership is fully aligned with Esker's strategy to become the most trusted AI automation platform for the Office of the CFO in an ERP-cloud world. SAP customers are modernizing at unprecedented speed and we are here to power that transition. Partnering with Numen, one of the most trusted SAP consultancies, allows Esker to support SAP-powered customers not only with our solutions but also with Numen's deep expertise in building and future-proofing SAP ecosystems for years to come."

As enterprises migrate to S/4HANA and adopt cleaner, cloud-based architectures, Esker and Numen will deliver AI-powered automation that simplifies and accelerates finance and operations, spanning order management, procurement, accounts receivable and accounts payables. By combining Esker's Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO with Numen's 1,000+ SAP consultants, the partnership accelerates time-to-value, enhances interoperability and delivers greater visibility across finance operations during ERP transitions.

Esker's suite of automation solutions will also play a key role in helping SAP users embrace the industry's push toward standardization over customization. As organizations particularly those in manufacturing, life sciences, distribution and consumer goods, where SAP modernization and finance digitalization are accelerating move away from heavily customized ERP builds that make future upgrades costly and complex, Esker's modular, SaaS-based solutions enable a more agile and future-proof approach to automation.

"Modern SAP customers want flexibility and simplicity not complex, customized systems that slow down innovation," said Eduardo Nagata, CEO, Numen North America. "Esker's platform complements our SAP public cloud offering perfectly. Together, we're enabling companies to standardize and scale faster, with powerful interfaces for customers and suppliers that SAP's native environment doesn't provide."

By blending Esker's U.S. presence with Numen's nearshore delivery model in Brazil, the partnership will also reduce implementation costs and lead times for enterprises across the Americas. This combined expertise lowers the barrier to entry for companies ready to embrace digital transformation, offering cost-effective, regionally aligned support that bridges technology, language and time zones.

"Partnering with Numen broadens Esker's ability to serve SAP customers faster and more affordably," Widlansky added. "It's about meeting customers where they are, helping them transition without disruption and positioning them for long-term success."

Customers can expect an expanded network of certified delivery experts, deeper SAP integration capabilities and a seamless path to adopt Esker's AI-driven automation as they modernize their ERP environments.

About Esker

Esker's AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker's Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

About Numen

With a presence in Brazil, Europe, and North America, Numen is a consultancy with strong expertise in SAP projects and a strategic partner of global players such as AWS, Salesforce, and Celonis. Known for its innovative approach and consistent focus on results, Numen supports companies in digital transformation and sustainable value creation.

For more information, visit: https://numenit.com/

