Safello Group AB: Viktoria Berglund Blohmé to leave her position as Head of Finance during spring 2026

Stockholm, 4 November 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, today announces that the company's Head of Finance, Viktoria Berglund Blohmé, will be leaving her position during the spring of 2026.

Viktoria will remain in her role until a successor has been appointed, but no later than May 2026, to ensure a structured process for both the 2025 year-end closing and annual report, as well as continuity within the finance function. The recruitment process for a successor will begin immediately.

"Viktoria has made a positive contribution to the company's development during her time at Safello. I would like to warmly thank her for her dedication and commitment to Safello's growth, and wish her all the best and much success in her future endeavors," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello.

