WKN: A0JMJZ | ISIN: US6374171063 | Ticker-Symbol: CZ2
Tradegate
04.11.25 | 17:52
34,810 Euro
-1,92 % -0,680
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NNN REIT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NNN REIT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,69034,81017:53
34,68034,81017:53
PR Newswire
04.11.2025 14:30 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NNN REIT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Increased 2025 Guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) (the "Company" or "NNN"), a real estate investment trust, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Highlights include:

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

  • Reported net earnings of $0.51 per diluted share
  • Grew Core FFO and AFFO per diluted share by 1.2% and 2.4% over prior-year results, respectively, to $0.85 and $0.86, respectively
  • Increased ABR by 7.2% over prior-year results
  • Closed on $283.0 million of investments at an initial cash cap rate of 7.3%, with a weighted average lease term of 17.8 years and $748.0 million of investments in the nine months ended September 30, 2025, exceeding the high end of the previously provided guidance range
  • Sold 23 properties for $41.3 million, including $22.3 million of income producing properties at a weighted average cap rate of 5.9%
  • Raised $71.7 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 1,670,737 common shares at an average price per share of $42.89
  • As previously announced, issued $500 million principal amount of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due 2031 ("2031 Notes")
  • Maintained balance sheet flexibility with a sector-leading weighted average debt maturity of 10.7 years, no encumbered assets, no floating rate debt and $1.4 billion of total available liquidity
  • Paid a $0.60 quarterly dividend, representing a 3.4% increase in the quarterly dividend rate, a 5.6% annualized dividend yield and a 70% AFFO payout ratio

Additional Highlights:

  • Increased and tightened Core FFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.36 to $3.40
  • Increased and tightened AFFO per share guidance to a new range of $3.41 to $3.45
  • Increased 2025 acquisition volume guidance to a new range of $850 to $950 million
  • Increased 2025 disposition volume guidance to a new range of $170 to $200 million

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "In the third quarter, NNN's team invested over $280 million in real estate, attaining its highest quarterly acquisition volume since 2018. Our year-to-date activity positions NNN to achieve record-setting investment volume in 2025, while maintaining our strict underwriting standards. This strong operational execution, supported by $1.4 billion in liquidity and an industry-leading balance sheet, allows us to raise our earnings guidance for 2025."

FINANCIAL RESULTS



Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues


$

230,159



$

218,564



$

687,815



$

650,784















Net earnings


$

96,839



$

97,904



$

293,826



$

298,941


Net earnings per share


$

0.51



$

0.53



$

1.56



$

1.63















FFO


$

158,676



$

154,171



$

474,585



$

457,812


FFO per share


$

0.84



$

0.84



$

2.53



$

2.50















Core FFO


$

159,366



$

154,327



$

477,639



$

458,438


Core FFO per share


$

0.85



$

0.84



$

2.54



$

2.50















AFFO


$

161,063



$

155,701



$

482,601



$

462,556


AFFO per share


$

0.86



$

0.84



$

2.57



$

2.52


PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,
2025



June 30,
2025



September 30,
2024


Number of properties



3,697




3,663




3,549


Total gross leasable area (square feet)



39,209,000




38,322,000




36,550,000


Occupancy rate



97.5

%



98.0

%



99.3

%

Weighted average remaining lease term (years)



10.1




9.8




10.0


ABR


$

912,218



$

893,782



$

850,976


PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Quarter Ended
September 30,
2025



Nine Months
Ended
September 30,
2025


Total dollars invested(1)


$

283,027



$

747,956


Number of properties



57




184


Gross leasable area (square feet)(2)



1,120,000




3,350,000


Weighted average cap rate(3)



7.3

%



7.4

%

Weighted average lease term (years)



17.8




17.8




(1)

Includes dollars invested in projects under construction or tenant improvements.

(2)

Includes additional square footage from completed construction on existing properties.

(3)

Calculated as the initial cash annual base rent divided by the total purchase price of the properties.

PROPERTY DISPOSITIONS



Quarter Ended September 30, 2025



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


(dollars in thousands)

Occupied



Vacant



Total



Occupied



Vacant



Total


Number of properties



12




11




23




31




25




56


Gross leasable area (square feet)



81,000




111,000




192,000




301,000




321,000




622,000


Net sale proceeds


$

22,309



$

19,027



$

41,336



$

60,376



$

48,047



$

108,423


Weighted average cap rate(1)



5.9

%



-




5.9

%



5.8

%



-




5.8

%



(1)

Calculated as the cash annual base rent divided by the total gross proceeds received for the occupied properties.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

During the third quarter 2025, NNN issued 1,670,737 common shares, raising $71.7 million in gross proceeds at an average price per share of $42.89, primarily through the Company's at-the-market equity program.

As previously announced, on July 1, 2025, NNN issued the 2031 Notes and used the proceeds from the offering to repay the outstanding balance on the Company's unsecured revolving line of credit and to fund investment activity.

BALANCE SHEET AND LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2025, Gross Debt was $4.95 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average debt maturity of 10.7 years. The Company ended the third quarter 2025 with $1.4 billion of total available liquidity, including full capacity on the $1.2 billion line of credit and $158.7 million of cash and restricted cash. Net Debt to annualized EBITDAre and fixed charge coverage was 5.6x and 4.1x, respectively, as of September 30, 2025.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced, on October 14, 2025, the Board of Directors of NNN declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2025. The quarterly dividend represents a 3.4% increase over the prior quarterly dividend rate, an annualized dividend of $2.40 per share and an annualized dividend yield of 5.6% as of September 30, 2025.

2025 GUIDANCE

(dollars in millions, except per diluted share data)

Previous 2025
Guidance


Updated 2025
Guidance

Net earnings per share excluding any gains on disposition of real estate,
impairment losses and retirement and severance costs


$1.93 - $1.98


$1.93 - $1.97

Real estate depreciation and amortization per share


$1.41


$1.43

Core FFO per share


$3.34 - $3.39


$3.36 - $3.40

AFFO per share


$3.40 - $3.45


$3.41 - $3.45

General and administrative expenses


$47 - $48


$47 - $48

Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$17 - $18


$17 - $18

Acquisition volume


$600 - $700


$850 - $950

Disposition volume


$120 - $150


$170 - $200

Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call on November 4, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at www.nnnreit.com or by using the following link. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 in the U.S. or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the participant code 738951 or referencing NNN REIT, Inc.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 11, 2025, by dialing 877-481-4010 in the U.S. or 919-882-2331 internationally and entering the code 53003.

ABOUT NNN REIT, INC.

NNN invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned 3,697 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 39.2 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the Company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the Company's status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and the potential impacts of an epidemic or pandemic on the Company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company's Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and (ii) Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the Company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the Company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. NNN REIT, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

DEFINITIONS

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") and is used by the Company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes on the disposition of certain assets and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset, net of recoveries.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure.

Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the Company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the Company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the Company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the Company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land, retirement and severance costs or other non-core amounts as they occur.

Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net earnings in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Company's performance.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by Nareit ("EBITDAre") is a metric established by Nareit and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges, net of recoveries and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDAre to be an appropriate measure of the Company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the Company's operating performance.

Total Cash is comprised of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash held in escrow per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary.

Gross Assets represents total assets (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude accumulated amortization and depreciation and amortization of direct financing leases. The result provides an estimate of the investments made by the Company.

Total Debt is defined by the Company as total debt per GAAP as reported on the balance sheet summary including line of credit payable, notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs and mortgages payable, net of unamortized premium and debt costs, as applicable.

Gross Debt is defined by the Company as Total Debt adjusted to exclude unamortized debt discounts and premiums and unamortized debt costs.

Net Debt is defined by the Company as Gross Debt less Total Cash.

Management considers the non-GAAP measures of Gross Debt and Net Debt each to be a key supplemental measure of the Company's overall liquidity, capital structure and leverage.

The Company's computation of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Total Cash, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt may differ from the methodology for calculating these non-GAAP financial measures used by other REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of net earnings, Total Debt and total assets (all computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre, Gross Assets, Gross Debt and Net Debt (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure), as applicable, are included in the financial information accompanying this release.

Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") represents the monthly cash base rent for all leases in place as of the end of the period multiplied by 12. Accordingly, this methodology produces an annualized amount as of a point in time but does not take into consideration future (i) scheduled rent increases, (ii) leasing activity, or (iii) lease expirations.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Balance Sheet Summary

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




September 30,
2025



December 31,
2024


Assets:





Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization


$

9,204,697



$

8,746,168


Cash and cash equivalents



157,917




8,731


Restricted cash and cash held in escrow



776




331


Receivables, net of allowance of $573 and $617, respectively



2,266




2,975


Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,325 and $4,156, respectively



33,897




34,005


Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $29,174 and $27,002, respectively



6,973




8,958


Other assets



73,580




71,560


Total assets

$

9,480,106



$

8,872,728









Liabilities:





Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs


$

4,870,460



$

4,373,803


Accrued interest payable



79,926




29,699


Other liabilities



109,357




106,951


Total liabilities

5,059,743




4,510,453









Total equity

4,420,363




4,362,275









Total liabilities and equity

$

9,480,106



$

8,872,728









Common shares outstanding

189,884,648




187,540,929


NNN REIT, Inc.

Income Statement Summary

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues:











Rental income


$

229,773



$

218,155



$

686,845



$

649,120


Interest and other income from real estate transactions



386




409




970




1,664





230,159




218,564




687,815




650,784















Operating expenses:











General and administrative



11,056




11,209




35,281




35,582


Real estate



9,128




7,263




27,341




21,175


Depreciation and amortization



67,252




63,369




200,218




186,487


Leasing transaction costs



131




22




335




75


Impairment losses - real estate, net of recoveries



7,195




760




13,242




2,908


Retirement and severance costs



690




156




3,054




626





95,452




82,779




279,471




246,853


Gain on disposition of real estate



12,570




7,765




32,581




30,207


Earnings from operations

147,277


143,550


440,925


434,138













Other expenses (revenues):











Interest and other income



(2,940)




(845)




(3,284)




(1,940)


Interest expense



53,378




46,491




150,383




137,137





50,438




45,646




147,099




135,197















Net earnings

$

96,839

$

97,904

$

293,826

$

298,941













Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic



187,838,711




184,007,176




187,200,093




182,757,097


Diluted



188,332,789




184,561,431




187,686,331




183,301,570















Net earnings per share available to stockholders:











Basic


$

0.51



$

0.53



$

1.57



$

1.63


Diluted


$

0.51



$

0.53



$

1.56



$

1.63


NNN REIT, Inc.

Other Information

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Rental income from operating leases(1) (2)


$

225,053



$

213,447



$

670,823



$

634,088


Earned income from direct financing leases(1)


$

111



$

116



$

337



$

353


Percentage rent(1)


$

211



$

200



$

1,381



$

1,347















Real estate expenses reimbursed from tenants(1)


$

4,398



$

4,392



$

14,304



$

13,332


Real estate expenses



(9,128)




(7,263)




(27,341)




(21,175)


Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements


$

(4,730)



$

(2,871)



$

(13,037)



$

(7,843)















Amortization of debt costs


$

1,630



$

1,450



$

4,574



$

4,538


Non-real estate depreciation expense


$

44



$

101



$

130



$

327




(1)

For the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the aggregate of such amounts is $229,773 and $218,155, respectively, and $686,845 and $649,120, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and is classified as rental income on the income statement summary.

(2)

Includes lease termination fees of $669 and $3,860 for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $11,121 and $10,152 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net earnings

$

96,839



$

97,904



$

293,826



$

298,941


Real estate depreciation and amortization



67,212




63,272




200,098




186,170


Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,570)




(7,765)




(32,581)




(30,207)


Impairment losses - depreciable real estate, net of
recoveries



7,195




760




13,242




2,908


FFO

158,676


154,171


474,585


457,812

Retirement and severance costs



690




156




3,054




626


Core FFO

159,366


154,327


477,639


458,438

Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves



(631)




(123)




(715)




8


Net capital lease rent adjustment



62




56




184




164


Below-market rent amortization



(68)




(109)




(1,781)




(351)


Stock based compensation expense



2,791




2,818




9,194




9,041


Capitalized interest expense



(457)




(1,268)




(1,920)




(4,744)


AFFO

$

161,063

$

155,701

$

482,601

$

462,556













FFO per share:











Basic


$

0.84



$

0.84



$

2.54



$

2.51


Diluted


$

0.84



$

0.84



$

2.53



$

2.50















Core FFO per share:











Basic


$

0.85



$

0.84



$

2.55



$

2.51


Diluted


$

0.85



$

0.84



$

2.54



$

2.50















AFFO per share:











Basic


$

0.86



$

0.85



$

2.58



$

2.53


Diluted


$

0.86



$

0.84



$

2.57



$

2.52















Dividend per share

$

0.600

$

0.580

$

1.760

$

1.710

AFFO payout ratio (1)



70

%

68

%

68

%

67

%

(1)

Calculated as total dividends paid as a percentage of AFFO for each respective period.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




Quarter Ended
September 30,



Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Net earnings

$

96,839



$

97,904



$

293,826



$

298,941


Interest expense



53,378




46,491




150,383




137,137


Depreciation and amortization



67,252




63,369




200,218




186,487


Gain on disposition of real estate



(12,570)




(7,765)




(32,581)




(30,207)


Impairment losses - real estate, net of
recoveries



7,195




760




13,242




2,908


EBITDAre

$

212,094

$

200,759

$

625,088

$

595,266













Interest expense

$

53,378



$

46,491



$

150,383



$

137,137


Add back: capitalized interest



457




1,268




1,920




4,744


Fixed charges

$

53,835

$

47,759

$

152,303

$

141,881















September 30,
2025



December 31,
2024








Total assets

$

9,480,106



$

8,872,728








Accumulated depreciation & amortization



2,225,580




2,065,520








Amortization of direct financing leases



2,840




2,655








Gross Assets

$

11,708,526

$

10,940,903



















Debt outstanding:











Line of credit


$

-



$

-








Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs



4,870,460




4,373,803








Total Debt

4,870,460


4,373,803






Unamortized note discount



47,983




46,437








Unamortized debt costs



31,557




29,760








Gross Debt

4,950,000


4,450,000






Total Cash



(158,693)




(9,062)








Net Debt

$

4,791,307

$

4,440,938






NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary

As of September 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)


Unsecured Debt

Principal



Principal,
Net of
Unamortized
Discount



Stated
Rate



Effective
Rate



Maturity Date

Line of credit payable


$

-



$

-



SOFR +
87.5 bps




-



April 2028
















Unsecured notes payable:















2025



400,000




399,985




4.000

%



4.029

%


November 2025

2026



350,000




349,455




3.600

%



3.733

%


December 2026

2027



400,000




399,622




3.500

%



3.548

%


October 2027

2028



400,000




399,004




4.300

%



4.388

%


October 2028

2030



400,000




399,381




2.500

%



2.536

%


April 2030

2031



500,000




496,053




4.600

%



4.766

%


February 2031

2033



500,000




490,274




5.600

%



5.905

%


October 2033

2034



500,000




494,475




5.500

%



5.662

%


June 2034

2048



300,000




296,283




4.800

%



4.890

%


October 2048

2050



300,000




294,667




3.100

%



3.205

%


April 2050

2051



450,000




442,364




3.500

%



3.602

%


April 2051

2052



450,000




440,454




3.000

%



3.118

%


April 2052

Total



4,950,000




4,902,017

























Total unsecured debt(1)


$

4,950,000



$

4,902,017

























Debt costs





$

(48,020)










Accumulated amortization




16,463










Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization




(31,557)










Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
unamortized debt costs



$

4,870,460













(1)

Unsecured debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.2% and a weighted average maturity of 10.7 years.

NNN REIT, Inc.

Debt Summary - Continued

As of September 30, 2025

(unaudited)


Credit Metrics




September 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

Gross Debt / Gross Assets


42.3 %


40.7 %

Net Debt / EBITDAre (last quarter annualized)


5.6


5.6

EBITDAre / fixed charges


4.1


4.2

Credit Facility and Notes Covenants

The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the Company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the Company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of September 30, 2025, the Company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.

Key Covenants

Required


September 30,
2025

Unsecured Bank Credit Facility:



Maximum leverage ratio


< 0.60


0.39

Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio


> 1.50


4.18

Maximum secured indebtedness ratio


< 0.40


-

Unencumbered asset value ratio


> 1.67


2.62

Unencumbered interest ratio


> 1.75


4.07

Unsecured Notes:



Limitation on incurrence of total debt


= 60%


42 %

Limitation on incurrence of secured debt


= 40%


-

Debt service coverage ratio


= 1.5


4.1

Maintenance of total unencumbered assets


= 150%


240 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio

As of September 30, 2025


Top 20 Lines of Trade






% of ABR





As of September 30,



Lines of Trade


2025


2024

1.


Automotive service


18.4 %


17.0 %

2.


Convenience stores


16.2 %


15.9 %

3.


Restaurants - limited service


8.0 %


8.4 %

4.


Entertainment


7.2 %


7.2 %

5.


Dealerships


6.6 %


5.6 %

6.


Restaurants - full service


6.5 %


8.3 %

7.


Health and fitness


4.0 %


4.0 %

8.


Theaters


3.8 %


4.0 %

9.


Automotive parts


3.2 %


2.4 %

10.


Equipment rental


3.1 %


3.2 %

11.


Wholesale clubs


2.3 %


2.4 %

12.


Drug stores


2.0 %


2.2 %

13.


Home improvement


1.9 %


2.1 %

14.


Medical service providers


1.9 %


1.8 %

15.


Pet supplies and services


1.7 %


1.3 %

16.


Discount retail


1.4 %


1.6 %

17.


Early childhood education


1.3 %


1.1 %

18.


Furniture


1.2 %


1.9 %

19.


Travel plazas


1.2 %


1.2 %

20.


Consumer electronics


1.2 %


1.3 %



Other


6.9 %


7.1 %



Total


100.0 %


100.0 %

NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of September 30, 2025


Top 20 States




State


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


Texas


592


18.5 %

2.


Florida


273


8.7 %

3.


Illinois


175


5.0 %

4.


Georgia


176


4.5 %

5.


Ohio


227


4.2 %

6.


Tennessee


155


3.7 %

7.


Indiana


167


3.7 %

8.


Michigan


134


3.7 %

9.


North Carolina


160


3.6 %

10.


Arizona


87


3.6 %

11.


Virginia


119


3.3 %

12.


California


71


2.9 %

13.


Alabama


150


2.8 %

14.


Pennsylvania


86


2.3 %

15.


New Jersey


33


2.3 %

16.


Missouri


105


2.3 %

17.


Maryland


50


2.0 %

18.


Colorado


45


2.0 %

19.


South Carolina


81


2.0 %

20.


Oklahoma


90


1.8 %



Other


721


17.1 %



Total


3,697


100.0 %








NNN REIT, Inc.

Property Portfolio - Continued

As of September 30, 2025


Top 20 Tenants




Tenant


# of
Properties


% of
ABR

1.


7-Eleven


146


4.3 %

2.


Mister Car Wash


120


3.9 %

3.


Dave & Buster's


34


3.7 %

4.


Camping World


46


3.6 %

5.


GPM Investments (convenience stores)


147


2.6 %

6.


Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)


204


2.5 %

7.


AMC Theatres


20


2.5 %

8.


BJ's Wholesale Club


13


2.3 %

9.


LA Fitness


25


2.3 %

10.


Kent Distributors (convenience stores)


49


2.2 %

11.


Mavis Tire Express Services


140


2.1 %

12.


Couche Tard (Pantry)


92


2.0 %

13.


Chuck E. Cheese


51


1.7 %

14.


Walgreens


49


1.7 %

15.


Sunoco


53


1.7 %

16.


United Rentals


49


1.6 %

17.


Casey's General Stores (convenience stores)


62


1.6 %

18.


Tidal Wave Auto Spa


35


1.4 %

19.


Super Star Car Wash


33


1.3 %

20.


Bob Evans Restaurants


105


1.2 %



Other


2,224


53.8 %



Total


3,697


100.0 %

Lease Expirations (1)

% of
ABR


# of
Properties


Gross
Leasable
Area(2)




% of
ABR


# of
Properties


Gross
Leasable
Area(2)

2025


0.2 %


16


132,000


2031


7.4 %


216


2,953,000

2026


3.0 %


163


1,572,000


2032


4.9 %


188


1,840,000

2027


6.7 %


206


3,179,000


2033


4.4 %


134


1,401,000

2028


5.2 %


229


2,137,000


2034


5.7 %


191


2,376,000

2029


4.3 %


138


2,055,000


Thereafter


53.4 %


1,938


18,375,000

2030


4.8 %


183


2,284,000












(1)

As of September 30, 2025, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.1 years.

(2)

Square feet.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

