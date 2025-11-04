Riot Platforms, Inc.: Riot Announces October 2025 Production and Operations Updates

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications, announces unaudited production and operations updates for October 2025.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for October 2025

Comparison (%) Metric October 20251 September 20251 October 20241 Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced 437 445 505 -2% -14% Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 14.1 14.8 16.3 -5% -14% Bitcoin Held2 19,3243 19,2873 10,928 0% 77% Bitcoin Sold 400 465 - -14% N/A Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $46.0 million $52.6 million - -13% N/A Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold $114,970 $113,043 N/A 2% N/A Deployed Hash Rate - Total2 36.6 EH/s 36.5 EH/s 29.4 EH/s 0% 25% Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total4 33.2 EH/s 32.2 EH/s 22.7 EH/s 3% 46% Power Credits5 $1.1 million $0.7 million $0.3 million 53% 244% Demand Response Credits6 $1.0 million $0.7 million $0.8 million 58% 32% Total Power Credits $2.1 million $1.4 million $1.1 million 55% 93% All-in Power Cost - Total7 4.0c/kWh 4.2c/kWh 3.8c/kWh -6% 3% Fleet Efficiency2 20.5 J/TH 20.5 J/TH 23.1 J/TH 0% -11%

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Includes 3,300 in restricted bitcoin. Average over the month. Estimated power curtailment credits. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits.



Investor Events

Macquarie Fireside Chat with CEO, held virtually November 5 th

Cantor Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference held in Miami, FL, November 11 th - 12 th

- 12 J.P. Morgan U.S. Opportunities Forum held in Miami, FL, November 12 th - 13 th

- 13 Macquarie Energy Transition Conference held in Singapore, November 17-18 th

Morgan Stanley 24 th Annual Asia Pacific Summit held in Singapore, November 19 th - 20 th

Annual Asia Pacific Summit held in Singapore, November 19 - 20 Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference held in Palm Beach, FL November 19 th - 20 th

- 20 Roth Capital 14th Annual Technology Conference held in New York, NY November 19th



Human Resources Update

Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.

Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers.



About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot's (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world's most trusted platform for powering and building digital infrastructure.

Riot's mission is to empower the future of digital infrastructure by positively impacting the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin-driven industry leader in the development of large-scale data centers and bitcoin mining applications. The Company's vertically integrated strategy spans Bitcoin mining, engineering, and the development of large-scale data center projects designed to support the growing demand for high-density computing. Riot currently operates Bitcoin mining facilities in central Texas and Kentucky, with engineering and fabrication capabilities in Denver and Houston. The Company is now expanding into data center development, strengthening its position as a foundational builder in the digital economy.

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope," similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's plans to develop data centers, projections, objectives, expectations, and intentions about future events. short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Detailed information regarding the factors identified by the Company's management which they believe may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements in this press release may be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the other filings the Company makes with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur, or of which the Company hereafter becomes aware, except as required by law. Persons reading this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

