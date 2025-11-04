Portugal's first heat-as-a-service agreement combines a 7 MW solar plant and a 100 MWh thermal battery to provide continuous, zero-emission steam for industrial use, according to Rondo Energy and Energias de Portugal (EDP).From pv magazine Spain Central de Cervejas e Bebidas, the brewery and malt house owned by Heineken Group in Portugal, has signed an agreement with US manufacturer Rondo Energy and Portuguese utility EDP to install a 100 MWh thermal battery at its Lisbon plant. The companies said the system will be among the largest thermal batteries in the global beverage industry and marks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...