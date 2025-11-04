Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
04.11.25 | 09:53
18,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,60018,80016:47
18,40018,80015:48
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2025 16:38 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: The CMO Whisperer Podcast: Subaru's Alan Bethke and ASPCA's Matt Bershadker on Authenticity in Brand Partnerships

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / In the October 24, 2025 episode of "The CMO Whisperer," podcast host Steve Olenski reconnects with Alan Bethke, SVP of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc., for a compelling "round two" interview which builds upon their previous talk about the "Love" advertising campaign-and welcomes Matt Bershadker, President and CEO of the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) for a powerful conversation about authenticity in marketing and meaningful corporate partnerships.

Their discussion touches on subjects ranging from how to connect with the right partners, how Subaru's values shape our corporate DNA, the importance of customer service and tracking the digital customer journey, and of course how to help support pet adoptions for the animals most in need.

The wide-ranging interview is sure to make listeners think and smile, and even offers a glimpse into the future of Subaru marketing.

The CMO Whisperer Podcast, hosted by former Forbes writer Steve Olenski, is dedicated to those who keep it real in and out of the world of marketing.

Image courtesy of The CMO Whisperer Podcast

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-cmo-whisperer-podcast-subarus-alan-bethke-and-aspcas-matt-bershadk-1096715

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.