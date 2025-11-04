Globant's Retail Report: Intentional Consumers in the AI Era and 5 Moves to Win this Holiday Retail Season

New report from Globant uncovers the trends driving shopping habits this holiday season and how brands can meet consumer expectations

Globant report analyzes brand strategies and the role AI is playing in driving retail experiences, product discovery and purchasing decisions

NEW YORK , Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant , a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today released its latest report, "The Impact of AI on Holiday Retail in 2025." The study reveals how artificial intelligence is reshaping shopping habits, empowering intentional consumers, and redefining how brands should prepare for the most competitive season of the year.

According to the report, shoppers are entering this holiday season with a mindset that is more deliberate, ethical, and value-driven than ever. Rather than chasing discounts, consumers are focusing on long-term value, trust, and personalized experiences, consolidating purchases with fewer retailers that align with their values. This intentional shift challenges brands to rethink how they engage customers - from discovery to checkout - in a world where AI influences every decision.

The adoption of artificial intelligence across industries continues to accelerate, with 72% of companies now integrating AI into at least one business function, up from 55% the previous year (Statista, 2024) . In retail, this transformation is already translating into measurable impact: during the 2024 holiday season, AI influenced $229 billion in global online sales, a significant jump from $199 billion over the previous two years (Reuters, 2025 ).

As intentionality becomes the new currency of loyalty, Globant's report identifies five key moves that will define which retailers succeed this season. These imperatives blend technology, timing, and purpose to meet the expectations of value-driven consumers and build sustainable competitiveness beyond the holidays:

Weaponize AI for Personalization, Not Just Promotion: AI should do more than drive sales - it should deepen loyalty. By analyzing browsing and purchase histories, retailers can craft precise, individualized recommendations and offers. The shift is from generic "20% off" blasts to meaningful, value-added propositions that make customers feel understood and valued. Launch Holiday Campaigns in Q3: Waiting until November is no longer viable. September and October are critical windows to build brand consideration, deliver value-driven content, and secure early, intentional shoppers before the holiday noise peaks. Build a Compelling Full-Price Proposition: Heavy discounting erodes long-term brand equity. Instead, retailers should invest in transparent sourcing, powerful storytelling, and exclusive "members-only" products or bundles that reinforce the idea that full price is the right price. Consumers will pay more for authenticity, ethics, and experience. Master Seamless Omnichannel Execution: Shoppers expect a frictionless journey from discovery to purchase. A product found on an app should be instantly available for home delivery or same-day in-store pickup. Every delay or disconnect risks not just a single sale, but ongoing loyalty. Reimagine the Store as a Service: Physical stores must transcend their role as showrooms. They are logistics hubs, community spaces, and immersive brand experience zones. Success depends on empowering staff to act as ambassadors and problem-solvers, not just transactional clerks.

"This holiday season, shoppers aren't chasing deals and choosing brands they trust as they used to. Their behavior is shifting toward more intentional and value-driven choices," said Santiago Noziglia, CEO of Globant's Retail, CPG, and Automotive AI Studio."Retailers that recognize this intentional mindset early and deliver seamless, personalized experiences across channels will be the ones who win over loyal consumers, not just during the holidays, but into 2026 and beyond."

The report concludes that AI will be the differentiating factor in this year's holiday success stories. From predictive marketing and demand forecasting to immersive in-store experiences, retailers leveraging AI not only optimize operations but also build deeper emotional connections with consumers.

By combining technology with empathy and purpose, brands can transform the holiday rush into an opportunity for sustained growth and trust - proving that in the era of AI, intentionality is the new currency of loyalty.

To learn more, download the full report here: https://more.globant.com/en/ai-retail-trends-holiday-season-2025

