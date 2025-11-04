DJ BROADPEAK SA publishes its Q3 2025 revenue.

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA publishes its Q3 2025 revenue. 04-Nov-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak publishes its Q3 2025 revenue ? Sales rose by 10.8% in Q3 to EUR9.6 million ? Growth over the first nine months reached 21.0%, driven by all activities and major contracts in flagship offers ? More than 45% of sales in the first nine months represent recurring revenue ? Confidence in 2025 full-year financial targets: growth in revenue and positive EBITDA ? 2027 targets confirmed Cesson-Sévigné (France), 4 November 2025 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is today reporting its Q3 and 9-month revenue for 2025. Revenue 9M 2024 9M 2025 Change Q3 2024 Q3 2025 Change In EURk (unaudited) Licenses & Services 12,327 13,770 +11.7% 4,319 3,885 -10.0% Maintenance & SaaS 11,270 14,147 +25.5% 3,854 4,539 +17.8% Equipment 2,250 3,364 +49.5% 507 1,199 +136.5% TOTAL 25,847 31,279 +21.0% 8,681 9,622 +10.8% EMEA 12,074 19,223 +59.2% 4,428 4,835 +9.2% Americas 10,892 8,714 -20.0% 2,595 3,478 +34.0% APAC 2,881 3,342 +16.0% 1,658 1,310 -21.0%

Broadpeak generated revenue to 30 September 2025 of EUR31.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 21.0%. Excluding the negative currency effect of EUR0.59 million, sales increased by 23.3% at constant exchange rates[1].

This nine-month performance includes strong growth in the first half (+26.2%), driven by a major contract with a European cloud PVR operator, followed by growth in the third quarter of 10.8% to EUR9.6 million, in line with the Group's expectations.

All of Broadpeak's activities posted double-digit growth for the first nine months of the year. Licensing & Services revenue reached EUR13.8 million (+11.7%), while Maintenance & SaaS revenue continued to grow faster than the other businesses (+25.5% over the period), reaching EUR14.1 million. At 30 September 2025 therefore, this recurring revenue came to 45.2% of the Group's total revenue, underpinning its targets for 2027 (50% of revenue).

Over the period, the weighting of equipment sales returned to a normative level, reaching 10.8% of revenue, increasing over the first nine months of the year (+49.5% to EUR3.4 million) and reflecting a low comparison base in 2024.

By geographic region, as at 30 September 2025, Broadpeak had strengthened its positions in its main market, the EMEA region (+59.2% to EUR19.2 million), which benefited in particular from a major cloud PVR project with a tier one European operator. The Group also posted a solid performance in APAC (+16.0% to EUR3.3 million), driven by several major contracts.

In the Americas, the fall in activity to 30 September 2025 (-20.0% to EUR10.9 million) stemmed from a weak first-half followed by a recovery in the third quarter (+34.0%) fuelled by a cloud PVR contract in North America.

Energy efficiency, technological innovation: Broadpeak in the spotlight

Broadpeak was one of 45 companies honoured on 14 October during the i-Nov French State innovation competition organised as part of the "France 2030 Programme". Its winning project will receive financial support of more than one million euros. It aims to create the world's greenest CDN that combines Edge innovation with advanced video cache and Multicast ABR technologies. This new initiative to significantly reduce the streaming footprint further cements Broadpeak's leadership in energy efficiency.

On the commercial front, at the end of October, Broadpeak announced a major project with Astro, one of the leading media groups in Malaysia. Astro chose the Cloud PVR application and EdgepeakTM technology integrated into the Advanced CDN offering to reduce its infrastructure costs, while providing millions of Malaysian viewers with a premium, live and on-demand video experience.

Financial targets confirmed for the current year and to 2027

At the end of this third quarter, which came out perfectly in line with its business plan, Broadpeak is confident it will meet its full-year targets, despite a sector environment that remains demanding. The Group therefore is reasserting its target for revenue growth and a return to positive EBITDA in full-year 2025.

Broadpeak also confirms that it expects revenue to surpass EUR50 million in 2027, 50% of which recurring revenue (SaaS and Maintenance), with an EBITDA margin in the region of 15%.

Next event:

-- 2025 full-year revenue: 19 February 2026, after close of trading

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak enables streaming platforms and broadband service providers to stream at scale and monetise without limits. More than 200 companies trust Broadpeak to bring the most-loved live sports, news, and entertainment content to over 250 million people across 50 countries. Broadpeak pioneers the highest performance video delivery and advertising technologies to increase quality of experience, improve subscriber loyalty, and grow new revenues. Broadpeak is a listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK).

[1] At the average exchange rate recorded on sales in financial year 2024.

