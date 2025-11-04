DICK'S Sporting Goods: Golf Galaxy, DICK'S House of Sport and Youth on Course Partner To Provide Young People With Access to Golf

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

Golf Galaxy, DICK'S House of Sport and Youth on Course are growing the game of golf, supporting youth development and breaking down financial barriers to the game with a partnership that gives youth members access to discounted simulator rental fees, a complementary lesson, special in-store events and more. This partnership spans all current and future Golf Galaxy and DICK'S House of Sport stores and comes off the heels of a successful 25 store pilot program at select Golf Galaxy locations, which saw over 2,000 hours in simulator rental time from Youth on Course members this summer.

This newly forged relationship marks the first time ever that members will have access to indoor simulator opportunities and professional golf instruction. With this, Golf Galaxy and House of Sport are offering members access to lessons and coaching, an essential next step in their golf development journey.

"The game of golf is experiencing such great momentum, with participation growing and more ways to enjoy the game than ever before," said Ryan Bogosta, Vice President - Golf Galaxy. "At Golf Galaxy and DICK'S House of Sport, we are in a unique position to contribute to the growth of the game, especially with the next generation of golfers. We love the work Youth on Course is doing to make this amazing game more accessible to young athletes everywhere, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them. Through this relationship, we have the opportunity to impact tens of thousands of young golfers across the country and make the game even more inclusive."

"We are thrilled to partner with Golf Galaxy and DICK'S House of Sport to launch a new pathway for our members to play, learn, and develop in the sport year-round," said Michael Lowe, Head of Impact at Youth on Course. "By providing access to instruction and indoor facilities, we're removing another barrier and ensuring that every young person, regardless of background, can continue building their skills and confidence in an environment built to support them."

As of today, Youth on Course members can receive exclusive in-store benefits at any Golf Galaxy and DICK'S House of Sport store. Those include one free golf lesson from a PGA Teaching Professional, simulator rentals for only $5 per hour, and access to special in-store events. To redeem these benefits, Youth on Course members must:

Create or log into a DICK'S Sporting Goods Scorecard account

Book the lesson and/or simulator rental using Game Time Booking for Golf Galaxy and DICK'S House of Sport

Bring a valid Youth on Course membership card (via the app or printed) for check-in

There are currently over 110 Golf Galaxy stores and soon-to-be 35 DICK'S House of Sport locations across the U.S.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DICK'S Sporting Goods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DICK'S Sporting Goods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dicks-sporting-goods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DICK'S Sporting Goods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/golf-galaxy-dicks-house-of-sport-and-youth-on-course-partner-to-provid-1096888