Prysmian Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Unveil $63.8M Du Quoin Facility Expansion

DU QUOIN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Prysmian, a world leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially unveil the company's $63.8 million expansion project, which has added 100,000 square feet and 80 new jobs to the existing Du Quoin, Illinois plant. The ceremony also commemorated the facility's 60th anniversary, underscoring Prysmian's longstanding commitment to Southern Illinois and the greater Perry County community.

Prysmian's investment has paved the way for increased renewable cable production in Illinois, meeting the growing demand for high-performance cables used for renewable energy projects and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. The expansion has also helped modernize the existing infrastructure and implement an Energy Management System within the facility.

The expansion project also includes a new solar farm, which generates approximately 50 percent of the power the Du Quoin plant needs to produce product, significantly reducing the amount of power required to make cables that help make much-needed improvements to the power grid.

"This investment in our Du Quoin facility reaffirms our longstanding commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the Southern Illinois community that has supported us for six decades," said Andrea Pirondini, CEO of Prysmian North America. "These brand new lines position us to meet the urgent needs of utilities, grid-hardening initiatives, and the rapidly growing AI and data-center economy."

In partnership with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), this expansion was supported through the state's Reimagining Energy and Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) initiative. REV Illinois was designed to strengthen the state's leadership in advanced manufacturing, clean energy and electric vehicle innovation.

Local and state officials, industry partners, and community leaders joined Prysmian executives and employees to commemorate the unveiling with a ceremonial ribbon cutting, guided facility tours, and remarks highlighting the company's continued leadership in advancing domestic energy infrastructure.

"Delivering some of the nation's most reliable service to over 9 million people across northern Illinois reflects our ongoing investments in infrastructure and our strong partnerships with local manufacturers like Prysmian," said David Perez, EVP and COO of ComEd. "We're proud to collaborate with Prysmian to deploy state-of-the-art equipment that strengthens the grid, supports Illinois' clean energy transition, and meets the evolving needs of our customers. We congratulate them on their expansion in DuQuoin and look forward to continued progress together."

"Prysmian is on the front lines of the clean energy evolution and Ameren Illinois is proud to see the company's high performance cabling systems being put to work on modern and reliable energy grids," said Patrick Smith, Sr. Vice President, and President-elect of Ameren Illinois. "This expansion, and the innovative use of solar energy to help power it, demonstrates southern Illinois' momentum as a clean energy manufacturing hub. We thank the company leaders for their commitment to the region and their confidence in our team to power continued growth in Du Quoin."

Prysmian's Du Quoin facility was established in 1965 and currently produces custom CL Advantage medium voltage collection cables, used to conserve energy by reducing line loss during transmission. The cables are used for wind and solar energy applications and are a key component of underground substation and distribution systems. Prysmian's Illinois plant also manufactures key components for a variety of solar energy systems, as well as specialized cables that deliver electricity to EV charging stations and modernized homes designed for enhanced energy and grid efficiency.

