Basel, November 4, 2025 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced a strategic agreement with Evotec SE to acquire all issued and outstanding equity interests of Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS (JEB SAS) which includes the Toulouse manufacturing site. The proposed acquisition aligns with the Sandoz strategic objective of capitalizing on a projected ~USD 300 billion biosimilar market opportunity over the next 10 years1 and will provide Sandoz with own capabilities for the development and manufacturing of biosimilars using continuous manufacturing technology.
