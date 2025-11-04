Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Agreement

Sandoz boosts in-house biosimilars capabilities by signing agreement to acquire Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS in Toulouse



04.11.2025 / 22:05 CET/CEST



Acquisition will enable expansion of in-house development and manufacturing capabilities and provide Sandoz with own capabilities for the development and manufacturing of biosimilars using continuous manufacturing technology

Further secures control over pipeline to capture projected ~USD 300 billion biosimilar market opportunity over next 10 years 1

Transaction includes ~USD 350 million in cash for Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS (JEB SAS) and upfront license fees for Just-Evotec Biologics (JEB) continuous manufacturing technology for indefinite number of molecules, up to 10 of which are royalty-bearing

Reconfigures existing partnership model towards technology license fees and development expenses including success-based milestones that could amount to around USD 300 million over coming years, fully replacing existing contractual commitments, thereby aligning incentives for both parties

Transaction in line with existing Sandoz capital-expenditure commitments and does not impact 2025 full-year guidance

Basel, November 4, 2025 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced a strategic agreement with Evotec SE to acquire all issued and outstanding equity interests of Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS (JEB SAS) which includes the Toulouse manufacturing site. The proposed acquisition aligns with the Sandoz strategic objective of capitalizing on a projected ~USD 300 billion biosimilar market opportunity over the next 10 years1 and will provide Sandoz with own capabilities for the development and manufacturing of biosimilars using continuous manufacturing technology.



Following the announcement of a non-binding term sheet on July 30, 2025, Sandoz signs an agreement to acquire 100% of JEB SAS and an indefinite technology license for JEB's continuous manufacturing platform, for an upfront cash consideration of approximately USD 350 million. The license covers an unlimited number of molecules, with up to 10 subject to royalty payments. Furthermore, the agreement reconfigures the existing partnership model and aligns incentives between both parties through license fees and development-related expenses, including success-based milestones, which could amount to approximately USD 300 million over the coming years. These terms fully replace existing contractual commitments.



This investment is in line with existing Sandoz capital-expenditure commitments, and there is no impact on the 2025 full-year guidance.



Sandoz and Evotec SE have carried out relevant works-council consultation processes, as well as the mandatory French employee bid process. Both parties aim to close the transaction in 2025, subject to meeting customary closing conditions including foreign direct investment (FDI) clearance by the French authorities. Upon closing, JEB SAS employees will transfer with the acquired entity and become part of Sandoz.



About Sandoz agreement with JEB

In May 2023, Sandoz and JEB announced a strategic partnership that supports Sandoz portfolio expansion and continued development of its early-stage biosimilar pipeline, by providing access to JEB's continuous manufacturing technology platform. The proprietary fully-automated and high-throughput technology platform will allow Sandoz to continue to build out its own integrated drug-substance development and manufacturing network.



In July 2024, Sandoz secured long-term commercial supply access to JEB's biosimilar manufacturing facility in Toulouse. In addition, Sandoz secured resource capacity for drug substance development of additional molecules starting in 2025. JEB will also enable the implementation of its design capability and continuous manufacturing technology at Sandoz.



On July 30, 2025, Sandoz signed a non-binding term-sheet to potentially acquire JEB's biosimilars manufacturing facility in Toulouse.



REFERENCES

1 Based on March 2025 data from IPD Analytics Evaluate Pharma, covering the period 2026-2035.



