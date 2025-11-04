Gladstone Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for its Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (the "Company") today announced earnings for its second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. Please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the investors section of the Company's website at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Summary Information: (dollars in thousands, except per share data (unaudited)):

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 Change % Change For the quarter ended: Total investment income $ 25,279 $ 23,544 $ 1,735 7.4 % Total expenses, net(A) 21,000 14,456 6,544 45.3 % Net investment income(A) 4,279 9,088 (4,809 ) (52.9 )% Net realized loss (29,938 ) - (29,938 ) NM Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) 54,368 (1,316 ) 55,684 NM Net increase in net assets resulting from operations(A) $ 28,709 $ 7,772 $ 20,937 269.4 % Net investment income per weighted-average common share(A) $ 0.11 $ 0.25 $ (0.14 ) (56.0 )% Adjusted net investment income per weighted-average common share(B) $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ - - % Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per weighted-average common share(A) $ 0.75 $ 0.21 $ 0.54 257.1 % Cash distribution per common share from net investment income(C) $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ (0.03 ) (11.1 )% Cash distribution per common share from net realized gains(C) $ - $ 0.51 $ (0.51 ) (100.0 )% Weighted-average yield on interest-bearing investments 13.4 % 14.1 % (0.7 )% (5.0 )% Total dollars invested $ 71,036 $ 62,842 $ 8,194 13.0 % Total dollars repaid and collected from sales and recapitalization of investments $ 1,436 $ 4,370 $ (2,934 ) (67.1 )% Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 38,445,643 36,908,943 1,536,700 4.2 % Total shares of common stock outstanding 39,591,037 37,352,676 2,238,361 6.0 % As of: Total investments, at fair value $ 1,130,859 $ 1,036,745 $ 94,114 9.1 % Fair value, as a percent of cost 109.0 % 103.9 % 5.1 % 4.9 % Net assets $ 535,843 $ 485,304 $ 50,539 10.4 % Net asset value per common share $ 13.53 $ 12.99 $ 0.54 4.2 % Number of portfolio companies 28 27 1 3.7 %

NM = Not Meaningful

(A) Inclusive of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per weighted-average common share, of capital gains-based incentive fees accrued during the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $0.2 million, or $0.01 per weighted-average common share, of capital gains-based incentive fees reversed during the three months ended June 30, 2025, respectively. These fees were accrued/(reversed) in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), where such amounts were not contractually due under the terms of the investment advisory agreement for the respective periods. Also see discussion under Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Net Investment Income below.

(B) See Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Net Investment Income, below, for a description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from Net investment income to Adjusted net investment income, including on a weighted-average per share basis. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes it is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company.

(C) Estimates of tax characterization made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax characterization of distributions for the full year. Estimates made on a quarterly basis are updated as of each interim reporting date.

Highlights for the Quarter: During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the following significant events occurred:

Portfolio Activity: In July 2025, we invested $67.6 million in a new portfolio company, Global GRAB Technologies, Inc. ("Global GRAB"), in the form of $46.5 million of secured first lien debt and $21.1 million of preferred equity. Global GRAB, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a provider of turnkey perimeter security and hostile vehicle mitigation systems, serving various government and commercial organizations. In September 2025, we entered into a new $20.0 million secured first lien term loan with J.R. Hobbs Co. - Atlanta, LLC ("J.R. Hobbs"), restructuring our previously outstanding first lien term loans and line of credit with an aggregate total cost basis of $49.9 million, which resulted in a realized loss of $29.9 million.



Distributions and Dividends: Paid an $0.08 per common share distribution to common stockholders in each of July, August and September 2025.

At-the-market ("ATM") Program Activity: Sold 2,238,361 shares of our common stock under our common stock ATM program at a weighted-average gross price of $14.10 per share and raised approximately $31.1 million in net proceeds. These sales were above our then-current NAV per share.



Second Quarter Results: Net investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $4.3 million, or $0.11 per weighted-average common share, compared to net investment income of $9.1 million, or $0.25 per weighted-average common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This decrease was a result of an increase in total expenses, net of credits, primarily due to an increase in accruals for capital gains-based incentive fees and an increase in interest expense, partially offset by an increase in total investment income in the current quarter.

Total investment income for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 was $25.3 million and $23.5 million, respectively. The increase quarter over quarter was due to a $1.0 million increase in interest income, primarily due to an increase in the weighted-average principal balance of our interest-bearing investment portfolio outstanding, as well as a $0.7 million increase in dividend and success fee income, the timing of which can be variable.

Total expenses, net of credits, for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 was $21.0 million and $14.5 million, respectively. The increase quarter over quarter was primarily due to a $5.1 million increase in accruals for capital gains-based incentive fees in the current quarter, as a result of the net impact of realized and unrealized gains and losses, a $1.1 million increase in interest expense due to increased borrowings on the credit facility, a $0.4 million increase in base management fee and a $0.3 million increase in income-based incentive fees. The increase was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in credits from Adviser.

Net asset value per common share as of September 30, 2025 was $13.53, compared to $12.99 as of June 30, 2025. The increase quarter over quarter was primarily due to net unrealized appreciation of investments of $54.5 million, or $1.42, which included $35.3 million, or $0.92 per common share, of unrealized appreciation and $19.1 million, or $0.50 per common share, of reversal of unrealized depreciation on our investment in J.R. Hobbs upon its restructure. The increase was also due to $4.3 million, or $0.11 per common share, of net investment income and $0.06 per common share of net accretive effect of equity offerings. These increases were partially offset by $29.9 million, or $0.78 per common share, of realized loss on investments and $9.3 million, or $0.24 per common share, of distributions paid to common shareholders.

Subsequent Events: After September 30, 2025, the following significant events occurred:

Distributions and Dividends: In October 2025, our Board of Directors declared the following monthly distributions to common stockholders:



Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Common Share October 24, 2025 October 31, 2025 $ 0.08 November 17, 2025 November 26, 2025 0.08 December 22, 2025 December 31, 2025 0.08 Total for the Quarter: $ 0.24

ATM program activity : Subsequent to September 30, 2025, we sold 55,414 shares of our common stock under our common stock ATM program at a weighted-average gross price of $14.02 per share and raised approximately $0.8 million in net proceeds. These sales were above our then-current NAV per share.



Non-GAAP Financial Measure - Adjusted Net Investment Income: On a supplemental basis, the Company discloses Adjusted net investment income, including on a weighted-average per share basis, which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net investment income represents net investment income, excluding capital gains-based incentive fees. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company. The Company's investment advisory agreement provides that a capital gains-based incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized appreciation) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized capital losses and unrealized depreciation on investments for such year. However, under GAAP, a capital gains-based incentive fee is accrued if realized capital gains and unrealized appreciation of investments exceed realized capital losses and unrealized depreciation of investments. Refer to Note 4 - Related Party Transactions in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion. The Company believes that Adjusted net investment income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any capital gains-based incentive fees, as net investment income does not include realized or unrealized investment activity associated with the capital gains-based incentive fee.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted net investment income for the periods presented (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited):

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Amount Per Share Amount Amount Per Share Amount Net investment income $ 4,279 $ 0.11 $ 9,088 $ 0.25 Capital gains-based incentive fee 4,897 0.13 (209 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted net investment income $ 9,176 $ 0.24 $ 8,879 $ 0.24 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 38,445,643 36,908,943

Adjusted net investment income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as it is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and therefore may be defined differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted net investment income should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com .

