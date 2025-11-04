

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $853.0 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $748.0 million, or $0.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $962.3 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.5% to $2.308 billion from $1.810 billion last year.



Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $853.0 Mln. vs. $748.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.58 last year. -Revenue: $2.308 Bln vs. $1.810 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.3- $2.4 Bln



