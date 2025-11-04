Future Fuels Inc.: Future Fuels Engages MCS Market Communication Service GmbH for Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Future Fuels Inc. (TSXV:FTUR)(FSE:S0J)(OTCQB:FTURF) ("Future Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a 60-day marketing services agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 31, 2025, with MCS Market Communication Service GmbH ("MCS") of Lüdenscheid, Germany.

Under the terms of the Agreement, MCS will provide a range of online marketing and investor awareness services for the Company, including campaign creation, advertorial production, and digital advertising initiatives designed to enhance visibility across European and North American markets. The total budget for the campaign is €155,000, inclusive of advertising spend and agency fees, with services scheduled to run until the end of December 2025. The budget will be paid out of the Company's working capital, with €77,500 of the budget to be paid up front and the remaining €77,500 to be paid within 30 days thereafter.

MCS specializes in the management of online investor relations. MCS and its principal Monika Woeste are arm's length to the Company and (to the best of the Company's knowledge) hold no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest.

No securities have been or will be issued to MCS or its principals as compensation for the services provided.

The terms and conditions of the Agreement remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Future Fuels Inc.

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Project in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

FUTURE FUELS INC.

Rob Leckie, CEO and Director

info@futurefuelsinc.com

604-681-1568

X: @FutureFuelsInc

www.futurefuelsinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Agreement, the terms and conditions thereof, and the services to be provided thereunder, the Hornby Project, the prospects of the mineral claims forming the Hornby Project, which are not at an advanced stage of development, the Company's anticipated business and operational activities, and the Company's plans with respect to the exploration or advancement of the Hornby Project. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its current and future obligations; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry; and general economic and business. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

