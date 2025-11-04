

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Financial Group (AFG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $215 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.



Excluding items, American Financial Group reported adjusted earnings of $224 million or $2.69 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $2.331 billion from $2.369 billion last year.



American Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



