

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) revealed Loss for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$320 million, or -$0.47 per share. This compares with -$524 million, or -$0.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$156 million or -$0.23 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to $2.618 billion from $2.326 billion last year.



Corteva, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$320 Mln. vs. -$524 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.47 vs. -$0.76 last year. -Revenue: $2.618 Bln vs. $2.326 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.35 Full year revenue guidance: $17.7 - $17.9 Bln



