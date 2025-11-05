

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eversource Energy (ES) reported earnings of $367.5 million, or $0.99 per share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $118.1 million or $0.33 per share, for the third quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP recurring earnings totaled $442.5 million, or $1.19 per share in the third quarter of 2025, compared with $405.9 million, or $1.13 per share1 in the third quarter of 2024. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the third quarter rose to $3.22 billion from $3.06 billion last year.



Eversource also announced on October 14 that it narrowed its earnings guidance for full year non-GAAP recurring earnings for 2025 to between $4.72 per share and $4.80 per share, versus its original guidance range of $4.67 to $4.82 per share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.75 per share.



Eversource also reaffirms its expected compound annual earnings per share growth rate within the range of 5 to 7 percent from a 2024 base of $4.57 per share.



