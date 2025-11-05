

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $1.173 billion from $1.100 billion last year. But loss per share narrowed to $0.96 from $1.08 in the prior year.



Consolidated revenues were $1.558 billion for the quarter, representing a 78% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.



Analysts expected the company to report a loss of $0.86 per share and revenues of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Rivian produced 10,720 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois during the quarter. The company delivered 13,201 vehicles to customers, marking what is expected to be its highest delivery quarter of the year, as previously indicated.



Rivian's current outlook for 2025 includes vehicle deliveries in the range of 41,500 to 43,500 units. The company also expects adjusted EBITDA to fall between negative $2,000 million and negative $2,250 million for the year.



