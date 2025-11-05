

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - ECOPRO MAT (450080.KS) reported that its third quarter net income was 161.94 billion won compared to a loss of 27.74 billion won in the prior year.



Operating loss narrowed to 25.14 billion won from 38.54 billion won in the previous year.



Quarterly sales decreased to 63.15 billion won from 65.88 billion won in the prior year.



