DXC Technology Company: DXC Named a Leader in ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners Study

DXC receives 16 awards globally from ISG's assessment of AWS partners

ASHBURN, Va. , Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been named a Leader by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in its ISG Provider Lens® AWS Ecosystem Partners study across the US, APAC, Germany, and the UK. DXC garnered 16 awards globally, reflecting the company's continued momentum and leadership in cloud transformation and AWS managed services.

ISG highlighted DXC's deep AWS technical expertise, demonstrated by the company's recognition as AWS Innovation Partner of the Year for 2024 in the APAC region, and more than 600 successful customer launches on the AWS platform driven by over 10,000 AWS-certified professionals.

"DXC redefines managed services on AWS by moving beyond traditional support to deliver intelligent, resilient platforms, integrating AI-driven operations and SRE principles with multicloud and sovereign environment management solutions," said John Boccuzzi, Jr., President at ISG.

ISG Provider Lens® AWS Ecosystem Partners study evaluates providers' capabilities in AWS Professional Services, Managed Services, Enterprise Data Modernization and AI Services, and SAP Workloads. Across the US, APAC, Germany, and the UK, DXC was recognized as a Rising Star and Leader, with the report noting strengths across four categories:

AWS Professional Services - Recognized for end-to-end AWS transformation capabilities, DXC combines the expertise of its growing base of AWS-certified professionals with secure, scalable multicloud foundations that deliver measurable outcomes.

- Recognized for end-to-end AWS transformation capabilities, DXC combines the expertise of its growing base of AWS-certified professionals with secure, scalable multicloud foundations that deliver measurable outcomes. AWS Managed Services - DXC's modular managed services portfolio supports hybrid and multicloud environments, allowing enterprises to deploy DXC's vetted services directly within their cloud environment seamlessly.

- DXC's modular managed services portfolio supports hybrid and multicloud environments, allowing enterprises to deploy DXC's vetted services directly within their cloud environment seamlessly. AWS Enterprise Data Modernization and AI Services - With a business-focused, industry-specific AI strategy, DXC's investments in agentic AI and data modernization help customers unlock value from legacy systems and drive intelligent transformation at scale.

- With a business-focused, industry-specific AI strategy, DXC's investments in agentic AI and data modernization help customers unlock value from legacy systems and drive intelligent transformation at scale. AWS SAP Workloads - Leveraging over 25 years of SAP experience, DXC provides fully integrated real-time monitoring, AI-based search, lifecycle automation, and self-service portals, ensuring predictive maintenance and minimal downtime for SAP workloads on AWS.

"DXC and AWS continue to deliver secure, scalable solutions to help enterprise clients optimize operations and drive efficiency," said Chris Drumgoole, President Global Infrastructure Services at DXC. "Our deep industry expertise, combined with ongoing investment in the AWS ecosystem, enables us to transform complex mainframes into AWS-native architectures that deliver measurable business outcomes. This recognition from ISG reinforces the strength of our AWS capabilities and our ability to bring cloud centric innovation to enterprises worldwide."

DXC's strategic partnership with AWS blends deep cloud expertise with joint innovation. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Managed Service Provider, DXC delivers strategy, migration, and managed services for cloud, applications, and analytics. Together, DXC and AWS help customers accelerate modernization, optimize operations, and unlock business value through cloud-native transformation.

An excerpt of the 2025 ISG Provider Lens® AWS Ecosystem Partners 2025 report can be viewed here. For more information on DXC's partnership with AWS, click here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. For more information, please visit: www.isg-one.com.

