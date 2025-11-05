E-mobility, drones, robotics, and artificial intelligence are megatrends. Billions in capital are flowing into these industries. One area is currently in the spotlight: energy storage! It ensures the stable operation of millions of applications, machines, and devices. Industry 4.0 is entering its next phase with an immense appetite for energy. Without high-capacity batteries, neither robots nor drones nor electric vehicles can function. For now, the global battery market remains firmly in Chinese hands, but Western industrialized nations are determined to reduce this critical dependency. The next generation of batteries offers a historic opportunity to correct this strategic mistake. At the forefront of this shift is NEO Battery Materials (ISIN: CA62908A1003|TSX-V: NMB|FRA: 1BC|WKN: A2QQBV). The Canadian company is developing cost-efficient, silicon-enhanced batteries that can store more energy and charge faster. A revolution is in the making!

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...