

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong Exchange & Clearing Ltd. (HKXCF.PK, HKXCY.PK) reported Wednesday significantly higher profit and revenues in its third quarter.



In the quarter, profit attributable to shareholders surged 56 percent to HK$4.90 billion from last year's HK$3.15 billion. Basic earnings per share grew to HK$3.88 from HK$2.49 a year ago.



EBITDA, on non-HKFRS basis, increased 59 percent to HK$6.23 billion from prior year's HK$3.93 billion.



Revenue and other income climbed 45 percent to HK$7.78 billion from HK$5.37 billion a year ago.



Core business revenues were HK$7.48 billion, up 54 percent from HK$4.85 billion last year.



The company noted that core business revenue growth was attributable to increases in trading and clearing fees from record Cash Market volumes.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News