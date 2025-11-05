

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - AGC Inc. (ASGLF, 5201.T), a Japanese glass manufacturing company, on Wednesday reported profit despite weaker sales in the nine months ended September 30 compared with the previous year.



For the nine months ended September 30, net income came in at 18.14 billion yen compared with loss of 6.77 billion yen in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 185.95 yen versus loss per share of 502.08 yen last year.



Operating profit increased to 94.84 billion yen from 94.01 billion yen in the previous year.



Net sales decreased to 1.51 trillion yen from 1.53 trillion yen in the prior year.



AGC is currently trading 4.77% higher at JPY 5,094 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News