Gander Gold Corp.: Gander Gold Announces Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Gander Gold Corporation ("Gander" or the "Company") (CSE:GAND)(OTCQB:GANDF), announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has issued a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ("FFCTO") dated November 3, 2025, pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions .

The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file the following periodic disclosure documents for the financial year ended June 30, 2025:

Annual audited financial statements; Annual management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"); and Certification of annual filings.

As a result, trading in the securities of Gander is prohibited in each jurisdiction of Canada that has adopted Multilateral Instrument 11-103, until such time as the FFCTO is revoked or varied in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company currently lacks the financial resources necessary to complete its audit and related continuous disclosure obligations. Management continues to assess strategic alternatives and potential sources of capital but can provide no assurance as to the timing or outcome of any such efforts.

About Gander Gold Corp.

Gander Gold Corporation is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on gold exploration in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's portfolio includes multiple district-scale projects across the island of Newfoundland.

Contact Info:

Mark Scott

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@gandergold.com

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's financial condition, potential funding efforts, strategic options, and the possible revocation of the cease trade order.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to secure financing, dependence on regulatory and third-party approvals, loss of key personnel, general economic conditions, commodity price fluctuations, and the risk that the Company may be unable to maintain its reporting issuer status or corporate existence.

The Company cautions readers that there can be no assurance that it will obtain additional financing, complete its required filings, or have the FFCTO revoked. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise it except as required by applicable law.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

