DIY Wrap Club Announces Brand Relaunch to Expand Beyond Tesla and Serve the Broader DIY Automotive Community

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / TesBros, a leading provider of DIY vehicle wrap and paint protection film kits for Tesla owners, today announced its rebrand to DIY Wrap Club . The new name reflects the company's expansion into additional makes and models, while preserving the same founder-led customer experience, product quality, and community-focused mission that defined TesBros since 2018.

The company began with a simple need: to provide easy and affordable options for Tesla owners to customize and protect their vehicles. As TesBros grew, customers increasingly requested kits for other cars, including Toyota, Jeep, Ford, and other enthusiast-driven models. DIY Wrap Club represents this natural evolution.

"Nothing about who we are is changing," said Ji Hoon Heo, Founder of DIY Wrap Club. "We are still the same team, the same customer support, and the same hands-on research and development. We're just opening the doors wider. Our customers told us they wanted to customize more than just their Teslas, and we listened."

DIY Wrap Club will continue to offer a full range of DIY automotive customization and protection products, including paint protection film (PPF) and wraps from industry leaders Avery Dennison and 3M, ceramic coatings from STEK, and comprehensive installation tutorials with expert support.

"Our roots are in the Tesla community and that will never change," said Heo. "But there's a much larger DIY community out there. People love their cars and want to personalize them. DIY Wrap Club is here to support all of them."

As part of the relaunch, the team commissioned Chattanooga-based muralist Olivia Record to create a custom mural in the company's workshop. The mural features vehicles central to the company's journey, including a Model 3, a Cybertruck, a Jeep Wrangler, and a Toyota Tacoma, symbolizing both the brand's history and its expanding future.

"This wall is for our community," Heo added. "It reminds us who we're here to serve. Whether it's a Tesla, Jeep, Tacoma, or something else, we want people to feel empowered to customize their car on their terms."

The rebrand is effective immediately, and all products and support are now available through diywrapclub.com. Existing customers will continue to have access to their kits, past orders, installation support, and warranty coverage with no changes.

DIY Wrap Club is a Chattanooga-based automotive customization brand that provides DIY-friendly paint protection film kits, vinyl wraps, ceramic coatings, and installation support. Founded in 2018 as TesBros, the company has helped tens of thousands of car owners customize and protect their vehicles from the comfort of their own homes.

