

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders from Germany and final purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data. Orders are forecast to grow 0.9 percent on a monthly basis in September, a turnaround from the 0.8 percent drop in August.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases industrial production for September. Economists expect output to climb 0.1 percent, reversing a 0.7 percent fall in August.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is slated to release consumer prices for October. Inflation is seen unchanged at 2.3 percent.



At 3.15 m ET, S&P Global releases Spain's services and composite PMI data. The index is forecast to rise to 54.8 in October from 54.3 in the previous month.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is likely to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 1.75 percent.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services and composite PMI survey data is due. The services indicator is expected to improve to 53.0 in October from 52.5 in September.



At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's final composite PMI data. The final composite output index is expected to match the flash estimate of 46.8.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final composite PMI survey results are due. The final reading is forecast to rise to 53.8 in October from 52.0 in September.



The Eurozone's final HCOB composite output index is scheduled for 4.00 AM ET. The flash estimate showed that the index rose to 52.2 in October from 51.2 in September.



Half an hour later, S&P Global releases UK composite PMI data. The composite output index is expected to rise to 51.1 in October, as estimated, from 50.1 in September.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area producer prices for September. Producer prices are expected to fall 0.2 percent annually, following a 0.6 percent drop in August.



