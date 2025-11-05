

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the first time in eight months in September, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production fell a calendar-adjusted 1.5 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.



Among sectors, manufacturing output logged a renewed decline of 0.4 percent, and utility sector production continued to fall sharply by 18.5 percent. On the other hand, mining and quarrying output recovered strongly by 4.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 1.1 percent, in contrast to a 1.4 percent rise in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News