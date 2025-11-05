Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on the significant progress to date at its flagship Mohave Project in Mohave County, Arizona, which includes the historic Rosebud Mine. Given the current strength in the gold market, Kingman believes the Mohave Project is exceptionally well-positioned for near-term value creation.

Historic High-Grade District with Substantial Upside

The Mohave Project comprises 72 lode claims (1467 acres or 594 hectares), inclusive of the historic Rosebud Mine. The underground workings include over 2,300 feet of drifts, raises, and crosscuts. Historical (non-NI 43-101) data suggest a potential for up to 664,000 ounces of gold and 2.6 million ounces of silver across multiple parallel vein structures.1

Kingman's focus is to continue to replicate and validate these historic values, then expand and upgrade them according to modern exploration standards.

Modern Work Programs & High-Grade Sampling Results

Kingman has executed multiple phases of work to date, including two underground reconnaissance programs and two drilling phases, both confirming high-grade gold and silver intercepts at depth. Underground sampling from mineralized veins returned exceptional results, including 688 g/t Au and 468 g/t Ag over 0.18 m, and 252 g/t Au and 341 g/t Ag over 0.46 m.

Phase 1 Underground Reconnaissance & Sampling

Confirmed access to historic workings and collected high-grade channel and chip samples. A standout result was **252 g/t Au + 341 g/t Ag over 0.46 m** on the 100 ft level of the Rosebud Mine.2

Phase 2 Underground Reconnaissance & Sampling

Expanded sampling efforts on the 100 ft and 200 ft levels, clearing debris to access lower levels, and sending assays to ALS Laboratories (method ME-GRA21).3

Key highlights include:

Sample Level Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) RB200-11 100 ft, N Stope 0.18 m **688 g/t** **468 g/t** RB200-10 100 ft, N Stope 0.15 m 109 g/t 164 g/t RB200-13 100 ft, N Stope 0.28 m 70.5 g/t 93 g/t RB200-4 100 ft 0.25 m 2.88 g/t 133 g/t

These values confirm the presence of bonanza-grade veins, supporting the historic high grades and underscoring the vertical and lateral continuity potential.3

This combination of strong assay results across multiple locations lays the foundation to validate, expand, and define the resource.

With gold prices at or near record levels and many analysts' forecasting further upside, projects with proven high-grade potential in stable jurisdictions are attracting increased investor attention. The Mohave Project's location in Arizona-with good infrastructure and a favorable mining climate-further strengthens its development profile.

By converting historic grades into NI 43-101-compliant resources in the near term, Kingman will proceed with extensive exploration work. The high grades seen in both Phase 1 and Phase 2, combined with the modelled continuity from 3D surveys, provide multiple pathways for upside-whether by expanding the known veins, identifying parallel structures, or exploring extensions downward.

"We are excited to advance work at Mohave and bring clarity to a district with truly exceptional grade potential," said Simon Studer, Interim CEO of Kingman Minerals Ltd. "Our underground sampling already underscores bonanza-grade zones in multiple places, and the updated mapping and digital modelling give us confidence in targeting these veins for drilling. With gold markets in a strong uptrend, we anticipate drilling to convert this potential into value for our shareholders."

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

The technical information in this website has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by, Qualified Person: Bradley C. Peek, MSc. CPG Qualified Person for Kingman Minerals Ltd.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The company's flagship project is the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises, and crosscuts. The company believes that to explore the full potential of the area, drilling and sampling along strike and depth extensions of existing and additional vein structures is essential.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement.Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Kingman believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Kingman disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

1: https://kingmanminerals.com/projects/mohave-project/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "Mohave Project"

2: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/2nd-sampling-program-results-mohave-065500480.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com "2nd Sampling Program Results Mohave Project Mine Shaft ..."

3: https://kingmanminerals.com/projects/mohave-project/2nd-phase-underground-reconnaissance-sampling-program/?utm_source=chatgpt.com "2nd Phase Underground Reconnaissance & Sampling"

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273234

SOURCE: Kingman Minerals Ltd.