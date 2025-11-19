Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, and consultants under its Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan, entitling them to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,800,000 common shares of the Company.

The stock options vest immediately, have a term of five years, and are exercisable at a price of $0.135 per share.

ABOUT KINGMAN

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The Company's flagship project is the 100%-owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880s and were mined mainly in the late 1920s and 1930s. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts. The Company believes that further exploration, drilling and sampling along strike and depth extensions of existing and additional vein structures is essential to fully evaluate the project's potential.

