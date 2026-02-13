Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A1) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a project-scale, three-dimensional magnetic vector inversion ("3D MVI") model and has engaged Altar Drilling Inc. ("Altar") to carry out the proposed Phase III diamond drill program for its high-grade gold-silver Mohave Project ("Project") in Arizona.

Figure 1: Three-dimensional magnetic vector inversion (MVI) visualization showing northwest-north-northwest (NW-NNW)-trending magnetic features derived from edge detection of the magnetic data. A 0.4 isosurface of the remanent magnetization component highlights a remanently magnetized NW-trending magnetic feature spatially associated with the mapped vein system.

3D Magnetic Vector Inversion ("MVI")

Magnetic data were collected over the Project area in December 2025 using a high-resolution drone-based airborne magnetic ("MAG") survey (see Kingman news release dated November 20, 2025, for additional details).

Subsequently, the Company retained Ohio-based Fathom Geophysics LLC to process the magnetic data and complete the 3D MVI interpretation. Work included staged filtering and inversion steps, including standard magnetic data filtering, two-dimensional structural detection, magnetic vector inversion, three-dimensional structural detection, and integrated structural and lithological interpretations.

Based on this workflow, the 3D MVI model outlines the geometry and orientation of interpreted magnetic lineaments and boundaries across the Mohave Project area, including a population of northwest-trending lineaments broadly parallel to mapped vein orientations. Three-dimensional edge detection of the magnetization-vector amplitude (Figure 1) was used to sharpen these boundaries and help constrain the continuity of the northwest-trending lineaments.

"The 3D magnetic vector inversion highlights a coherent set of northwest-trending magnetic features that align closely with mapped vein structures and the footprint of historic workings at the Rosebud Mine" said Daniel Core, PhD, Principal Geophysicist and Geologist of Fathom Geophysics LLC. "These features define clear structural vectors that can be tested for continuity along strike and at depth within the Phase III target corridor and provide a robust framework for broader exploration targeting at the property scale."

A three-dimensional PDF visualization of the magnetic vector inversion model around the Rosebud Mine claims is available on the Company's website for reference.

Phase III Drill Contractor Engagement

Kingman has engaged Tucson-based Altar Drilling Inc. to complete the Company's Phase III HQ diamond drill program at Mohave. Altar is comprised of experienced team with extensive experience in diamond drilling for mineral exploration projects across the southwestern United States, including structurally complex terrains.

The Phase III program comprises seven HQ-diameter diamond drill holes totaling approximately 815 metres (2,673 feet), as previously disclosed (see Kingman news release dated February 3, 2026). The program is designed to test the southeastern and northwestern extensions of the Southwick vein corridor contiguous to the historic Rosebud Mine. Drilling will be conducted from existing disturbances under the recently approved Bureau of Land Management Notice of Intent.

Simon Studer, Interim CEO, President and Director of Kingman states: "With the drill permits in hand, the 3D MVI interpretation complete, and the drill contractor engaged, the next steps are mobilization and drilling. Mobilization is planned to commence immediately following receipt of final water-use authorization from the Arizona Department of Water Resources. Subject to receipt of that authorization and timely mobilization of crews and equipment by Altar, drilling is expected to begin on or about February 25. We will continue to update investors as we ramp up toward Phase III execution."

Drill core will be logged, sampled, and processed under the supervision of the Company's technical team in accordance with industry best practices and applicable regulatory requirements. Samples are planned to be submitted to Skyline Assayers Inc. for analysis.

Technical Disclaimer

The magnetic survey and associated magnetic vector inversion (MVI) results identify variations in magnetic response and support interpretation of structural features and their continuity at depth. Magnetic data do not directly identify mineralization or economic potential. All interpretations remain preliminary pending further geological work, including mapping and drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, MSc, CPG, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The Company's flagship project comprises the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880s and were mined mainly in the late 1920s and 1930s. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot main shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of geophysical data, high-grade mineralization targeting, the timing of the Phase III drill program, and anticipated exploration outcomes. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and current expectations, but involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Kingman undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

